A lifelong diet of hymns, harmonies and Memphis soul music has nurtured Hernando native Anna Kline to embrace the roots of Bluegrass, Folk and other deeply southern styles of music in her new job.
Kline began on February 21 in her new role of business development director at the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) based in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gene and Jareda Johnson, of Hernando, raised Anna to appreciate music, knowing one’s roots, and sharing a shared heritage in the culture of the American South.
Kline has come to carry a deeper appreciation for southern culture through her work and study.
“I am very proud to be from Hernando,” Kline said. “I was born in Memphis and raised in Hernando. I think everybody had to be born in Memphis. There was no Baptist-DeSoto then. My parents are still living in the same house that I grew up in across from Mayor Chip (Johnson). I grew up in a very musical family.”
Kline went on to study music business and mass media at the University of Memphis.
“I really enjoyed it,” Kline said. “I wanted to know about the industry and not just be an artist that’s sort of clueless and doesn’t know what she's doing. I wanted to be armed with a little bit of information.”
Kline began learning how to play the guitar in high school. Before then, she was singing A cappella focused on Irish music, which she says is part of her family history.
“I was also playing a lot of Nancy Griffith tunes, which is kind of along the country spectrum. I’d do a lot of folk and country music,” Kline added.
The Memphis soul sound remained a draw for Kline as she always thought she’d pursue the genre in some form.
“Really just the history of Memphis music, the Delta Blues,” Kline said. “I’m a huge Jerry Lee Lewis fan. I love Big Star, Ann Peeples, and Candi Staton.”
Kline eventually found herself working for Southern Soul label Malaco Records in Jackson, Mississippi. She said the position was eye-opening while volunteering for a blues foundation and folk alliances. She focused on copyright and licensing for their famed collection of soul, gospel, and blues publishing catalogs.
“At the time I was trying to get out of the south, the Deep South,” Kline said. “I found myself moving deeper into it. Being immersed in Southern Soul and Gospel, I absolutely loved it.”
Following her time at Malaco, Kline was a special projects officer at the Mississippi Development Authority, Division of Tourism and the Mississippi Film Office, where she wrote the content for the Mississippi Culinary Trail, co-coordinated film industry workshops, spent time as a location scout, and organized the first Mississippi music showcase for SXSW.
Being from the small town of Hernando, like many youth, Kline at one point had dreams of leaving her home state.
“You think there’s just more opportunity elsewhere,”Kline said. “I’ve realized that there was so much I hadn’t explored. The more I got into the history of the area, along with the musical history, it’s all interconnected. We have such a vibrant art scene in Mississippi. It just feeds each other, it’s all connected. The food, culture, music, you can’t really take one apart from the other. It all plays a part in some way.”
Kline, who currently lives in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, came to hear about the International Bluegrass Music Association through her husband, John Looney, who is also her songwriting partner. He plays mandolin and guitar for Rounder Records artist John R. Miller.
IBMA is a non-profit music association that connects, educates, and promotes bluegrass professionals and enthusiasts, highlighting the genre’s music traditions and encouraging innovation in the bluegrass community worldwide.
Kline originally learned of an opening for communications director at IBMA. After she applied, IBMA leadership convinced her to consider another role.
“This opportunity just kind of fell in my lap,” Kline said. “John had seen something on Instagram. It was for something different, the communications director. The executive director (Pat Morris) got up with me and said ‘What would you think about this position?’ which was the business development director. They opened that up for me.”
On the job so far, Kline has pulled from experiences of sponsorship and fundraising to become a Bluegrass advocate.
“Part of my job is to promote and preserve this genre,” Kline said. “It’s a very important genre of music. A lot of these early artists, like Ricky Skaggs and Marty Stuart, started out in Bluegrass and went on to be big country stars.
Kline will be responsible for building relationships with members, sponsors, exhibitors, partners, vendors, and customers. She will also develop new business opportunities, grants, and programs. In addition, she will track emerging markets and trends, foster an entrepreneurial growth and member service culture throughout IBMA, and help find new opportunities for the bluegrass industry.
“In developing this new position at IBMA, I was specifically looking for someone who knew bluegrass music and understood how important all of our partners are in building the bluegrass experience,” says Executive Director, Pat Morris. “Anna will be an important part of our team as we get back to the music at this year’s World of Bluegrass in Raleigh. Her initiative, strategic thinking, and vision will help us to even greater success in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.