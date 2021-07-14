Newly elected Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson has been getting texts and emails at all hours of the day with requests from citizens at a frantic pace since taking office on July 1.
For every three things he and the Board of Aldermen get done, more get added to the list. But he assured a group of local business leaders during the Hernando Chamber of Commerce’s Grits & Government breakfast on Wednesday that he is listening to those requests and working with department heads to get things done for the residents of Hernando.
“It is like a firehose that is shooting at us right now,” Johnson said. “It seems like 20 to 30 requests are coming in a day. So, support your Board. Be patient with us. We are doing the best we can to get your requests handled.”
Johnson spoke before a packed room at the Hampton by Hilton and highlighted a few big ticket items that the city is working on or are happening right now in Hernando, including the announcement of a new hotel, new sports venue, and an update on the future McIngvale interchange exit on I-269.
Johnson said the Planning Commission just approved a height variance for a planned Home 2 Suites by Hilton hotel that will be located in the vacant lot next to Arby’s.
“There is a new hotel coming,” Johnson said. “They have officially applied. That will give us another option.”
Johnson also touted the recent groundbreaking of The Fieldhouse, a new 57,000 square foot basketball practice and training facility located at Green T Road near the soon-to-be-completed McIngvale Road interchange at I-269. The project will eventually include space for baseball, softball, volleyball, and cheerleading.
“It’s going to be an incredible asset to this town,” Johnson said. “They are going to start with four professional size basketball courts. This is going to be the most courts under one roof in the entire Mid South. Memphis doesn’t have this. So it’s a pretty big deal.”
Johnson also encouraged residents to drive by the McIngvale exit, which he said is probably the most valuable exit in the entire Memphis metro market and a key to Hernando’s future growth.
“We annexed that years ago knowing there would be an exit there and that this would be a place where we could put the big businesses that we don’t want right up next to our homes, but the ones that will garner big sales tax dollars for us,” Johnson said. “Just looking at it from a business perspective, stop and think how that exit right there is 20 minutes from downtown Memphis and 20 minutes from Collierville.”
Construction crews are also working on lining up McIngvale Extended with the existing McIngvale Road. Johnson said with school set to open on August 5, that residents should try and stay off Old McIngvale during school hours if possible so that it can safely handle the school traffic.
“It should be finished in October,” Johnson said. “That’s what we are hearing right now. The traffic will be back on Old McIngvale just about like it was for school traffic. We are going to block off McIngvale Extended. It’s not totally open yet. So you will make the curve if you are heading north and cut back on this new road in front of the school.”
Johnson also informed the business gathering that Hernando will be receiving $3.7 million in federal CARES Act funding. The money is part of a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by the U.S. Congress to assist cities and states recover from the economic fallout as a result the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know that sounds like a lot of money, but when you start building water and sewer, it doesn’t go very far,” Johnson said. “Don’t get excited about it because we can probably identify $20 million in water and sewer infrastructure that we need. But that is an influx of money that we won’t have to spend out of the local tax dollars.”
Johnson said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann is working with the state legislature on a bill that would match those federal funds. He encouraged business leaders to contact local legislators to urge them to support the bill.
“I think if we can turn $3.7 million in to $7.4 million, that’s almost a no-brainer,” Johnson said.
Hosemann recommended that the city set aside the money in an interest bearing account until the Board of Aldermen can identify where to spend it, Johnson said.
Johnson and the Board of Aldermen will be attending the 2021 Mississippi Municipal League Annual Conference in Biloxi on July 26-27. He said the conference provides in-depth training sessions to local leaders and is a chance for them to make valuable contacts at the state level.
“The biggest piece of it besides the education that we will all get while we are down there, is we get to meet people who can help this city. And those contacts have always been critical to this city,” Johnson said. “We need to know the people at MEMO. We need to know the people at MDEQ. We need to know the highway commissioner and the head of the Highway Commission. All of those people can help us. And I learned a long time ago that those personal relationships are the biggest piece of the puzzle.”
Johnson said the biggest item of business when they return will be the budget. The budget has to be approved in the first half of September.
“I've already started digging into the current budget to see where we are at working on that,” Johnson said. “That will be the budget that sets the course for the entire year.”
Johnson ended by thanking the business leaders for attending and encouraged them to reach out to him or any of the board members with any questions or concerns.
“This is a wonderful event,” Johnson said. “We know how critical y’all are to our economy, to our sales tax, and just to our quality of life. So having this government and grits breakfast is just a good way for us all to understand each other and especially for you to tell us what you need from us.”
Johnson said he looks forward to an incredible next four years.
“I think we need to hold on because Hernando is about to move forward in big ways,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.