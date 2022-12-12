A DeSoto County jury awarded a Hernando man a $3,440,064 verdict on Wednesday for the severe injuries he suffered in a 2018 truck-loading incident.
Steven Barksdale was working as a stock loader at a wholesale drug distribution center in Olive Branch where he loaded and unloaded prescription drug shipments from trucks six days a week. During his shift on January 6, 2018, a truck driver for Ballentine Express Corp. ignored the facility’s safety warning systems and pulled away from the building as Mr. Barksdale was stepping onto the truck bed. Barksdale fell five feet to the pavement below, breaking his shoulder, sustaining compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, and shattering his heel and ankle.
During the trial, attorneys for Ballentine attempted to deflect responsibility onto Mr. Barksdale, his employer, and other workers at the facility. Morgan & Morgan attorneys Ryan Skertich, Rocky Wilkins, and William Hackett successfully argued that the driver’s negligence, including his failure to check if the cargo area was empty and to heed the red light indicating he was not clear to leave the loading dock, was the primary cause of Mr. Barksdale’s fall. After deliberating for only two hours, the jury found Ballentine Express Corp. 80 percent liable for Mr. Barksdale’s injuries, requiring them to pay about $2.75 million of the $3.4 million verdict.
“This truck driver’s decision to ignore the facility’s worker safety system had a disastrous impact on our client’s life,” said attorney Ryan Skertich. “At the time of the incident, Mr. Barksdale was a strong, active and hardworking man in his late 40s. He has since undergone three surgeries to avoid the amputation of his right foot, along with years of therapy, rehab, and pain management, racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills. Mr. Barksdale can no longer work the physically demanding jobs he’d done for decades, struggles to walk or complete basic household tasks, and has dealt with depression and PTSD resulting from the fall and its impacts on his life. We’re proud to have won justice for our client, and hope this verdict allows him to put his life back together and move on for good.”
The case was heard by Judge Celeste Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.