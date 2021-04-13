The Oxford Police Department made an arrest for a felony taking of a motor vehicle by a DeSoto County man on Sunday, April 11.
Jacob Boling, 22, of Hernando, was arrested after police responded to the 500 block of South Lamar around 1:30 a.m. after a report of a stolen vehicle outside a convenience store.
Law enforcement located and stopped the vehicle on Van Buren Avenue. Boling was also charged with misdemeanor offenses.
Boling's bond was set at $10,000.
