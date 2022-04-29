Faced with continued complaints from residents over loud music coming from a local restaurant, Hernando Board of Aldermen voted to lower the allowable decibel levels for both indoor and outdoor music and to allow police to write a citation instead of a warning.
The board voted unanimously to restrict the decibel level to 65 for both indoor and outdoor music, remove the warning provision and leave it up police discretion whether to write a citation, and made the ending times for music the same.
“We’re going to do our best to enforce what the board passed,” said Mayor Chip Johnson.
Johnson agreed with residents who live near Uncle Bubba’s BBQ & Smokehouse that the music was too loud and that he could even hear it at his house.
“I don’t live near enough that it bothers me,” Johnson said. “But last week we heard it at our house. And I live all the way over by the Board of Education.”
The city established a noise ordinance last September prompted by complaints against live music performed at Uncle Bubba’s.
The original ordinance set the decibel level at 75 and required police to issue a warning. The ordinance also only limited the hours outdoor music could be played but not indoors.
Police Chief Scott Worsham said they have received 54 noise complaints since the ordinance was passed - 11 of them from Uncle Bubba’s.
Worsham said officers have issued numerous warnings including for playing after hours, but it only quiets the noise down temporarily or moves it inside.
“The police department is doing everything that we can,” Worsham said. “We don’t have the staff to stay at one business on a Friday or Saturday night because of music. We have other stuff we need to be taking care of. We should not have to be coming back day after day after day.”
Worsham said the music never exceeded 75 decibels when it was moved inside, but could still be heard by neighbors.
“So when people are trying to sleep at 11:30 and 11:45 and it is indoor entertainment, it is becoming an issue,” Worsham said.
He recommended the city lower the decibel levels and remove the warning.
Austin Wilson told aldermen that the city has been dealing with the loud music issue for two years and in two administrations, and that even though the city enacted a noise ordinance, the problem still persists.
He said the noise is even louder now that the weather is nicer and the music has moved outdoors.
“Nice weather equals loud music,” Wilson said. “We are back to where we were before we had an ordinance - and louder.”
Wilson said the noise is so loud that residents are moving out of the neighborhood.
“I don’t think any of us should be okay with that when you have people leaving over this,” Wilson said. “This is not the Hernando that we are proud of.”
Wilson said Uncle Bubba’s is disrespecting residents who live nearby and disrespecting the city by flaunting the law.
“What’s happening is absolutely ridiculous and it is time for some accountability,” Wilson said. “We are asking them to quiet down a little.”
Virginia Neal said she sold her home in Oxford and bought a home in Hernando thinking that she would spend her retirement here. But because the music is so loud, she had to sell her home on Memphis Street where she has lived for almost two years.
“I’m just a person who wanted to enjoy her older years,” Neal said. “The music is so loud there was absolutely no way I could stay in that house.”
Neal said she has been vilified for speaking out and that the stress from having to deal with the loud music has now even affected her health both physical and mental.
“The music at Uncle Bubba’s brings out a visceral response in me,” Neal said. “So I had no choice. I moved yesterday. And I want to cry and am very sad. Uncle Bubba’s has weaponized this. And now not only am I facing mental and health problems, but I am facing financial problems as well. I’m starting over again at 62.”
Neal said she feels sorry for the rest of her neighbors and questioned why Hernando would allow it to continue.
“If you want to be the Germantown of DeSoto County or the Oxford of DeSoto County, why do you let things like this happen” Neal said. “Why do you let it go on for two years? If Uncle Bubba’s business is contingent on people playing Rock ’n’ Roll music and selling alcohol after 10 p.m., they’re not a restaurant. They’re a honky tonk. Why would you want that for your city?”
Meg Anderson said she called the police two Saturdays ago and was told police had warned Uncle Bubba’s to turn the music down and that it was 80 decibels. The 73 year-old said even when they take the music inside, the music still vibrates through her windows.
“I did feel bad calling the police three times because I do think they have better things to do than to have to go check on a sound ordinance that everybody at Uncle Bubba’s knows what it says and knows what the regulations are,” Anderson said. “I don’t want to cast aspersions on anyone. We do need good restaurants in Hernando. We need entertainment. But we also need to be able to live a good life.”
Russell Barnes, who is self employed and has to get up early for work, said the music has been tolerable at times when they have turned it down, but it often lasts until midnight.
“We have only called (police) a couple of times,” Barnes said. “But we can hear the music over our televisions and it is 11:30 or 12 before the are finished very often. We are losing sleep over it.”
He urged the board to consider lowering the decibel level to 65.
“It has been more tolerable when it moves indoors,” Barnes said. “But 75 decibels indoors you are harming the people inside. I would want to listen to 75 decibel music. You wouldn’t like it outside your house. It’s too high. I think 65 is all it needs to be and I think it needs to be indoor only. It does’t need to be outdoors. It’s not a concert venue.”
Representatives from Uncle Bubba’s were notified of the meeting but were not present.
Alderman-at-Large “Doc” Harris thanked the public for their patience and said the board knew they would probably have to make some adjustments when they passed the ordinance.
“We anticipated we were going to miss something,” Harris said. “As you deal with your frustrations, I hope you understand we tried to put our best foot forward when we put this ordinance in place. I think we hear you loud and clear that now is the time for some adjustments.”
Ward 4 Alderman Chad Wicker’s motion to lower the decibel level to 65 for both indoor and outdoor music and to remove the warning requirement passed 7-0.
Music will be allowed Monday-Thursday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
