Many don’t consider LEGOs to be a traditional holiday decoration, but for Kevin Thorne, his LEGO winter village has been a holiday staple for the last 13 years.
Thorne said he first started his LEGO Winter Village when the set came out in 2009, and he has added to it each year since then.
“LEGO came out with what they call the Winter Village Series in 2009,” Thorn said. “The first set in that series was the toy shop building. I bought that one because I’m a LEGO fan, and I thought it would look good for the holidays. Instead of taking it apart after, I wrapped it up and put it away. THe next year, they released another set in the series, and I realized on the second or third year that it would be an every year thing.”
After several years of adding to the set, it became too large to display at home, so Thorn knew it was time to find a different place for it.
“It’s bigger than it was last year, because I added more to it,” Thorn said. “At first, the display was just a few pieces sitting around the house, and then it had gotten bigger and I took over my wife’s buffet which she was displeased with. After that, it got even bigger, and I ended up taking up her whole dining room table which she was even more displeased with. I tried to build a shelf for it, but that was too big and bulky. I realized I either had to stop building it or find a place to display it, so it worked out that at that same time I found the area at the library.”
Thorn visited the library for a pottery sale where he found the empty display case and knew it would be a great spot for the LEGO set.
“This is our second year at the library,” Thorn said. “Around September of last year, there was a pottery sale at the library on the second floor in one of the rooms. I went in there to look at it, and I noticed that the showcase was empty. It dawned on me that it would be a good place to store my winter village so everyone could enjoy it.”
Although he doesn’t get to see the set every day anymore, Thorn said he’s happy that others are able to enjoy it, but he would like to eventually think of a way to display it better.
“I get much more satisfaction knowing that the community gets to enjoy it,” Thorn said. “Seeing everyone’s eyes light up seeing it gives me much more joy. I know what it looks like because I’ve had it for over a decade, so it was time for others to see it. Probably the only thing that I would like to figure out at some point instead of shelves at the library is how to set it up on a display where the train can actually go around and all of that,” Thorn said.
Thorn plans to continue adding to the set each year even with LEGO pieces that aren’t from the Winter Village Series.
“As long as LEGO continues this series every year, I’ll continue to build it,” Thorn said. “THere’s a huge LEGO Winter Village community, and there’s tons of people that will take another LEGO set and winterize it to fit into the Winter Village. In fact, that’s what I’m working on now. I have a Harry Potter set that has nothing to do with that series, but the buildings are the same size and they have that same snowy look to them. I winterizing them and adding some seasonal decorations to make them fit better.”
Aside from building LEGO sets as a hobby, Thorn also gets to incorporate LEGOs into his job everyday.
“LEGO is actually part of my full time job,” Thorn said. “I’m an independent designer contractor and i’m a certified facilitator in LEGO series play methodologies. We use the LEGO system and go into companies to help them figure out strategic direction, problem solving, team building and all types of adult level complex issues. I also teach stop motion animation classes by using LEGO as the subject of that.”
In the future, Thorn would like to explore options to create a LEGO community in DeSoto County.
“There’s been a lot of interest in other LEGO things,” Thorn said. “I may reach out to the library and see if it would be possible to do other sets. There’s a lot of LEGO Star Wars and superheroes fans that would enjoy those kinds of displays. There’s a couple of LEGO clubs around the country but not anything local. I’ve thought about starting a LUG which is a LEGO User Group. Those are typically more for adult fans. LEGO is also really big into robotics as a way to teach STEM, and I’ve done that before. So, I would also like to look into forming a robotics club.”
