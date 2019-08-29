Hernando aldermen and Mayor Tom Ferguson will meet this (Thursday) evening in a special meeting at City Hall.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Board of Aldermen will host a special meeting to approve an insurance plan and carrier for Fiscal Year 2020.
At the same time, board members will vote on whether to authorize Ferguson to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the county for the construction of the Hernando Square Improvement Project.
At 6 p.m., the board reconvenes to hold a public hearing on the city’s proposed budgets and tax levies for Fiscal Year 2020. The agenda for the evening also has an item to adopt a resolution setting the ad valorem tax levy for the fiscal year at that meeting.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.