Hernando has launched its tourism app that began production earlier this year.
Gia Matheny, Community and Economic Development Directory of Hernando has been at the forefront for the production of the app. Matheny said it all began with Hernando’s Dickens of a Christmas event that has been held for the past three years. The app has GPS capabilities to allow visitors to find their way around Hernando.
“This app stemmed from the Hernando Dickens of Christmas last year,” Matheny said. “Last year we had so many visitors come to the city for the vent, and there were so many activities that were offered that people didn’t know how to get to the places where the activities were held. I started looking at some different apps out there that had GPS directions and also gave the city the opportunity to promote other community wide events.”
Matheny said the app will not cover every event in Hernando, but it will have information about the most prominent ones.
“We won’t be promoting every event we have on the app, but it will be for the largest events that either the city or some of our nonprofits host that are within the city limits.”
Matheny said she plans to look into the app engagement soon, and the city plans to advertise the app along with Dickens of Christmas marketing.
“I will have the ability to look at information about how many people have downloaded the app,” Matheny said. “I’m sure it will be a slow process, but we do have some brochures for Dickens of a Christmas that will have QR codes that can be scanned to download the app.”
The app offers an accessible interface that is simple to interact with, and Matheny said it is available on Apple and Android devices.
“The most important thing is that this is easily accessible,” Matheny said. “All people have to do is to go onto the Apple App Store or Google Play and type in ‘visit Hernando Mississippi.”
Although it is a tourism app, Matheny said the app will benefit Hernando residents as well.
“It’s definitely going to be a good tool for residents to use,” Matheny said. “We’ve heard over the last few years that people wished that they had a central place to find everything that’s going on in the city, and this app can do this or at least the majority of it.”
The app will feature events like Dickens of a Christmas, Water Tower Festival, Mudbug Bash and several others. Local event hosts will have the opportunity to have their events featured by sending the necessary info to the city.”
“The key to it is that the host of the events will have to contact the city with some basic information about the event,” Matheny said. “They have to provide a picture, description, address and time and date so that we can add that to the app.”
The app is already ready for its first featured event, Rotary Club’s Brewfest.
“So far, we’ve already had one of our local organizations, the Hernando Rotary Club, reach out to us,” Matheny said. “They have a big brewfest, and they have already contacted us with the information to put on the app.”
Matheny said the use of technology to benefit the City of Hernando is the right step to ensure Hernando gets the most out of its attractions.
“I think this does set us apart from some of the other cities in the state,” Matheny said. “We have some really nice points of interest and some nice cultural and historical places that attract visitors. This will be a great tourism driver for us.”
Matheny said the app allows the city to communicate with the community in an effective way in the current world of technology.
“It’s a very modern way to communicate with the community,” Matheny said. “Everyone is going towards technology these days, and we’re even seeing that some of our senior citizens are finding ways to branch out into technology, and this will be a great way to connect everyone.”
