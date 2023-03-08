The City of Hernando unveiled a new and more modernized City website.
Mayor Chip Johnson said the website (www.cityofhernando.org) is now mobile-friendly and more accessible.
“When people visit the City of Hernando online, they will find a website that will easily allow them to obtain information and become more engaged in our city,” Johnson said.
While enhancements will continue to be added over time, the new website will be easier to navigate to find what you need. City Staff worked closely with Granicus, the website vendor, to update the site with the ultimate goal of providing website visitors with a better experience, whether on a home computer, cell phone or tablet.
Among the new feature are:
- An adaptive design that is like having two separate websites (one designed for mobile screens and one for laptops or desktops)
- A fresh modernized look with an organized and streamlined layout
- Call to Action buttons prominently displayed on the homepage for cell phone or tablet viewing
- Month At-A-Glance calendars on the homepage for viewing upcoming events and upcoming city meetings
- Board of Aldermen videos on the Top Navigation Menu, “Government” to link directly to the city’s YouTube Channel “City Of Hernando, MS - Government.”
- Direct link to Bill Pay on the home page for your Water or Utility Bill
- Registration link in the homepage for sports, recreational classes and lessons
- Video section on the homepage
The new website improves the city’s digital accessibility. The site recognizes the type of device being used by a visitor and presents the content for best viewing and navigating on a smaller screen. The site has other accessible features such as high contrast between text and background for visibility and to support those who are visually impaired; an enhanced translation button that will translate the site into Spanish, Arabic, and other languages.
A notable change on the site is that the top-level menu is now organized into five key areas: government, residents, departments, staff directory and “I Want To,” for those who need to report a concern such as potholes, garbage/recycling, code enforcement issues, etc. This feature will allow the user to login and create a work order that can be tracked by the user and the city and allows the user to upload an image.
The website also features a state-of-the-art predictive search bar that allows users to more easily find the content or service they are seeking.
Another feature is the ability to submit a city-wide-event. Events are reviewed and approved by city staff before going live on the site. The city receives inquiries from the public about street closures and events taking place in the downtown. The link provides an opportunity for the organization hosting the event to list the details, which are visible to the public. By clicking “Notify Me” the user can enter their email address to receive updates about city alerts, press releases, events, meeting notifications, and garbage pickup schedules.
The City’s website design and functionality has not been updated since 2019. The current redesign and redevelopment, which touches every aspect of city government, started early in 2022. The project was led by the Community Development Director and required a partnership internally across all city departments, elected officials and feedback from constituents.
“Criteria for the redesign was more than just a new look. We were intentional about prioritizing usability and accessibility as more people are using their mobile phones and smart devices,” said Gia Matheny, Community Development Director.
A separate new Mobile Tourism App is also available to view all upcoming events in the city. This may be found by searching “Visit Hernando MS” on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
