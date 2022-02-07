The city of Hernando has meet the high standards for the national Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USAR being named such for the tenth year in a row for 2021.
Hernando was named a 2021 Tree City USA honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
"Hernando achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation," according to the foundation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
"Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Hernando ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for."
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said the recognition is a serious award for the city and welcomes it ahead of this Friday which was officially declared as Hernando's Arbor Day this past week.
"We will be participating in the tree giveaway hosted by DeSoto County Soil & Water Conservation this Thursday," Johnson said. "We're sending some employees to help with that as part of our Arbor Day celebration."
Johnson also mentioned that the city is continuing its efforts in cleaning up tree debris from last week's ice storm. The inclement weather caused significant ice related damage to tree around the Mid-South region.
"We had quite a few trees on Thursday fall across the roads," Johnson explained, "there many others that have fallen into people's yards and businesses. On Friday our guys were out picking up all the limbs that were accessible. We kind of anticipate for the next month, we'll have an overload of trees waiting to be picked up."
Johnson said he encourages all Hernando citizens to be patient with the clean-up efforts.
"We're going to have a lot more on us than we normally do and we'll be picking them up just as soon as we can."
The Arbor Day Foundation will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year of inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. This year's national holiday of Arbor Day will celebrate 150 years of planting trees.
The Arbor Day Foundation was founded in 1972 and has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world.
The Tree City USA program began in 1976 as one of the Arbor Day Foundation's earliest programs. It partners with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters to encourage tree planting in cities nationwide.
More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
