Harry Randolph “Randy” Garner has tried thousands of cases in his over 50 plus years as a lawyer - so many, that he’s lost count. His reputation was so well known in local legal circles that author John Grisham modeled the character Harry Rex Vonner after Garner in his novel “A Time to Kill.”
Garner was honored on Thursday with a retirement party of sorts for his half century of service to the citizens of DeSoto County. Fellow attorneys, city leaders, government officials and local dignitaries dropped by the Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman law office on the square in Hernando to shake his hand and offer their congratulations for 54 years in front of the bar.
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson issued a proclamation naming Aug. 3 as “Randy Garner Day,” who is stepping down and, in his words, “finally retiring”
Garner’s legal history involved everything from murder cases to injury cases to divorces and family law. “Oh probably somewhere in the ten to twelve thousand number,” he said. “Certainly enough to have kept me busy all these years. But I have greatly enjoyed practicing law, and that’s what being a lawyer is about. It’s more the than study. It’s a practice whereby you use your knowledge of the law.”
Garner began his career in 1967, after graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Law and joining the law firm Garner & Garner founded in 1942 by his father. The firm is believed to be the longest continuously running law firm in DeSoto County. The firm merged with Chatham Gilder Howell Pittman in 2021 where Garner has served ever since.
His career took him far in life as a lawyer, having served as President of the Desoto County Bar, attorney for the Desoto County Board of Supervisors, and for the city of Hernando.
He is presently Family Master for the Chancery Court of Desoto County and has been recognized as one of the most outstanding lawyers of the state.
As he winds down his career over this coming year, he continues to serve as “Of Counsel” to the firm.
Asked if he had stories of any cases that stood out in his mind as being particularly memorable, Garner recalled a lawsuit brought against the Interman Church of the Future for allowing bingo in the building, something that was frowned on as sinful. The case resulted in a search warrant of the building to gather evidence, but was eventually thrown out.
“It doesn’t seem like all that big a deal today, but it was quite controversial then,” he said.
Hernando Alderman Andrew Miller, one of the guests who stopped by to wish him well, noted that Garner’s father, Boyce Lee Garner, was involved in the prosecution of Aubrey James Norvell, the sniper who shot James Meredith on June 6, 1966 during his “March Against Fear” just south of Hernando.
“Randy has been one of our most knowledgeable and respected lawyers, and he has served the community well,” Miller said. “We will surely miss him.”
Kathyrn Bledsoe remarked, “My husband and I have known Randy for some time, my husband having asked his counsel on more than one occasion and always remarked what a learned man Randy is in matters of law and how helpful he is, willing to answer questions.”
As for what lies ahead, Garner paused and looked off into the distance before replying, “Well actually, I'm going to take this, my final year in practice, to slowly wind down before closing the door behind me, and then head off into the sunset,” he smiled.
Garner was asked about the law library that's locked inside his head and he raised an eyebrow, “Well the shelves are getting pretty dusty in there and I'm not so sure they'd be worth cleaning off,” he grinned.
Garner said he doesn’t have any special activities planned for retirement just yet.
“I may consider writing a book about it all. But then again, who'd read it?” he winked.
