Hernando High School announced via parent emails and social media it would transition to all virtual learning for two weeks through Friday, August 27.
"Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, HHS will be going through Friday August, 27," according to a post on HHS social media. "There will still be a virtual schedule and blocks each day. Contact your teacher for additional information about virtual class procedures."
"Hernando High School students will be learning virtually August 17th through August 27th due to COVID cases among students," said the parent email. "Teachers and students are prepared to learn virtually, and students have access to devices. There will be no games played during the virtual learning period, and this has no effect on any other campuses."
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said on Monday, "I know that Superintendent Uselton and the board of education are acting, based on their data, with the intent to protect the students of Hernando. I support their decision and encourage everyone to take precautions to keep themselves and others safe."
According to The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, The Mississippi High School Activities Association has said it will not allow for school with all virtual learning to participate in athletic competitions this fall, all according to MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves.
"Schools that opt for at-home or virtual learning cannot participate in MHSAA-sanctioned sports or activities until in-person learning is offered. This is a change from the association's COVID-19 protocols last year," The Clarion Ledger reported.
"If a school has to go virtual because of COVID, they will not be allowed to play, and any games on their schedule will be forfeited," Neaves said. "We just felt like if the school was bad enough to go virtual that we shouldn’t still be allowing them to congregate with other schools and play. The reasoning behind that is from the governor on down we believe that the safest place for kids to be is at school. We need to encourage them to be in school.”
Statistics reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health for school cases show Hernando High School had 11 student quarantines that were self-reported the week of August 2-6.
A DeSoto County School District spokeswoman did not return a request for additional information at press time.
