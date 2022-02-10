An academic first was heralded on Thursday morning at Hernando High School. At the Hernando Performing Arts Center, 163 students joined a new chapter of the Science National Honor Society under a new charter.
Hernando High School is the first High School in DeSoto County to establish a chapter of the academic society.
The mission of the society is to “recognize students who have performed well in science classes and encourage their love for science.” Student-members are also encouraged to pursue careers in various fields of science.
Each student must maintain an overall minimum unweighted GPA of 3.0; a minimum unweighted science GPA of 3.5; must currently be enrolled in an Honors or AP Science Class in application year; and must complete the required attendance and volunteer hours (5 pts./semester) to be in good standing.
Students also must have taken one upper-level science course such as Human Anatomy and Physiology, Chemistry, Physics, or any Advanced Placement class.
An induction ceremony for new officers and members was held at the school in front of parents, family, faculty and community members. The teacher sponsor for the new chapter is Melissa Wyatt.
According to the Science National Honor Society’s history, “America has been honoring brilliant students through honor societies since 1921. Educators began to notice the need for subject specific honor societies in America’s high schools in the 1980's. Since then, new honor societies have sprung up to recognize and encourage students in such areas as English, Art, French, and Spanish.”
The Science National Honor Society (SNHS) recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in encouraging and recognizing scientific and intellectual thought. These students work to advance the students within the school's knowledge of classical and modern science.
Throughout the year, students are to meet at general meetings once a month to hear guest speakers and student board speakers discuss relevant topics in science. Members are also required to participate in science outreach opportunities and encouraged to be involved with the society science competition teams.
New members are: Sydney Ackerman, Madison Aikens, Emma Allen, Ashlyn Alldread, Kaylee Anderson, Sam Arton, Jackson Bearden, Madison Belk, Philip Beloate, Andrew Bichon, Alexandra Bradury, Maci Bradley, Ashley Braniff, Bella Brigman, Malaki Bryant, Hayes Burk, Katherine Bush, Ally Callahan, Anna Claire Callum, Caden Callum, Kaylee Camarda, Carson Cardell, Spencer Carlisle, Tucker Carroll, Anna-Claire Carter, Caroline Carter, Graham Carter, Owen Carter, Jessica Cartwright, Keegan Case, Landrey Cincurak, Lauren Cincurak, Cristen Cleveland, Garrett Coleman, Griffin Coleman, Ty'Asia Cooper, Denisse Corona, Katherine Cox, Walker Craft, Hannah Grace Crain, Emma Craven, Carli Craymer, Madison Cummings, Shelby Dorr, Autumn Duncan, Katherine Dunlap, Harlee Elander, Harper Eldred, Lauren Eldred, Kennedy Eldridge, Matt Elrod, Emmy Evans, Rylee Eyster, Skylar Farris, Reagan Flore, Sarah Floate, Kaylee Ford, Canon Fort, John Fulcher, Isabella Fulwood, Lila Gandy, Lillian Gandy, Madison Glidewell, Nick Guerieri, Emma Claire Haley, Emma Harris, Leah Hemker, Tyriq Hibbler, Alyssa Hill, Kathleen Hilliard, Catherine Hood, Zane Hopper, Anna Hudspeth, Chesney Ivy, Earnest James II, Jackson Jewell, Peri Johnson, Tyler Jordan, Rivers Johnson, John Jones, Elizabeth Jue, Rory Kerrigan, Michael Kistler Jr., Addison Kuykendall, Cooper Kuykendall, Isabel Lara, Isabella Longo, Stephany Longoria, Kaitlyn Lowther, Maryn Ludwig, Carl Malone, Addison Mahoney, Caroline Marley, Sam Matthews, Emily Kate McAlexander, Emma Kate McCaleb, Avery McKenzie, Madison McMillen, Bailey Meade, Emma Ming, Kendyl Moore, Caroline Mosley, Jamil Newson, Braylon Odom, Jenna O'Keefe, Marcela Ordonez, Norma Ordonez Solis, Tyler Owens, Jessica Polk, Julia Polk, MacKenzie Presley, Jenna Rittmann, Makenzie Robinson, Mea Rohling, Eli Rogers, Sydney Rowan, Noey Saiz, Sophia Salguero, Mattie Sanders, Janna Shaw, Julia Shaw, Alyssa Sheppard, Mary Kate Sheppard, Mallory Shoffner, Quincy Silva, Blake Simon, Brayden Simon, Brayden Smith, Kyla Smith, Paris Smith, Zyqira Smith, Landon Speck, Rose Stafford, Elijah Stage, Madi Steele, Trey Stevens III, Anna Storey, Evan Stroupe, Darcy Swift, Brianna Szewczyk, Audrey Tabor, Sarah Taggert, Mackenzie Taylor, Dakota Terry, Charles Thomas Jr., Caleb Thomason, Leighla Thompson, Lillian Thompson, Joseph Thornhill Jr., Alexandra Trigg, Jackson Uselton, Grace Van Beurden, Drew Vaughters, Landon Waddill, Bethany Wilder, Graham Williams, Peyton Williamson, Ethan Willis, Hailey Witt, Avery Wolfe, Maggie Womble, Emma Woods and Dru Zaleska.
