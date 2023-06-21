Hernando gets closer to tightening up ordinance for food trucks

Hernando leaders are getting closer to putting the puzzle pieces together for what has become a rather complex issue for the City.
On Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard a presentation from Austin Cardosi, Planning Director, regarding food trucks.
Cardosi said that food vendors will be prohibited “from just popping up.”
“If you want a food truck,” he noted, “you have to get a conditional use permit.
Residential neighborhoods will be allowed to have food trucks 12 times during the course of the year.”
When asked about catered events, Cardosi said they “don’t count.”
In order to get a conditional use permit, vendors must attend a public hearing.”
An ordinance from May protects existing brick-and-mortar businesses “that have invested in their property.”
Since then, other amendments to the ordinance have been made.
Cardosi said that he hopes the ordinance will encourage people to get together and create food truck park areas.
The city defines a food truck as a “permanent established area designed to accommodate up to 10 food trucks and offering food and beverages for sale to the public as the main use of the property and functioning as a single business.”
All vendors in the food truck park must be issued a sales tax number by the Mississippi Department of Revenue designating them as a Hernando business.
“The Planning director has been working really hard on it getting something in front of the Planning Commission that they can discuss and then bring it to the full Board of Aldermen,” said Mayor Chip Johnson.
