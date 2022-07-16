Andi Lehman, owner of Life with Animals, held a special snake program at First Regional Library in Hernando in honor of World Snake Day.
Lehman had 12 snakes to demonstrate with while participants sat in front of her to watch, pet and even hold some of the snakes. Her snakes included king snakes, a corn snake, an albino king snake and ball pythons.
Lehman said she has been doing programs to celebrate World Snake Day for the last several years.
“Today is actually World Snake Day,” Lehman said. “I learned about it a couple of years ago, and it’s the perfect opportunity to educate children about snakes.”
Life With Animals does several programs each year to educate children about different wild animals including snakes. Lehman said she has already done 29 programs so far this summer. Snakes hold a special place in her heart, and she said the best way to care for them is to learn about them.
“All snakes have value and purpose, and they’re beautiful creatures,” Lehman said. “All of us are responsible for animals, and the only way we can take care of them is if we learn about them.”
Before she started doing educational programs, Lehman was actually very scared of the reptiles.
“I was not always the snake lady,” Lehman said. “I was really afraid of snakes a long time ago. I ended up with a snake teacher that taught me how to appreciate and understand snakes. She’s a speckled king snake and she’s actually here today and 15 years old.”
Her fears worsened when she was bitten by a snake while pregnant, and she didn’t know if the snake was venomous or not.
“I was very afraid of snakes,” Lehman said. “I was seven months pregnant about 31 years ago and I got bit by a snake in my garden. I didn’t know how to tell a dangerous snake from a snake that wouldn’t hurt me.”
Lehman said she soon learned the snake was not venomous and she needed nothing more than a tetanus shot for precaution.
“I called 911 and told them I had been bitten by a snake,” Lehman said. “There were 13 emergency vehicles outside of my house. It turned out it wasn’t a venomous snake but I had no idea.”
Later, Lehman’s son found an injured king snake; he wanted her to help him nurse back to health. At first, she was reluctant due to her fear of snakes, but she agreed to help the snake.
“My husband brought in this snake several years later,” Lehman said. “My son put it on the ground to see it slither, and it couldn’t slither. The front part moved, but the back part of her stayed straight as an arrow. I decided to take her to the vet per my son’s request, and it turned out her back was broken. We rehabbed the snake and now she’s been living with us for 15 years.”
Schmiddy, Lehman’s “snake teacher” has now been with her for a long time, and she is who Lehman credits for her current love of snakes.
“Schmiddy is my snake teacher,” Lehman said. “She is how I learned to love snakes. She taught me how to appreciate snakes. She never struck at us, she’s a very sweet snake. I realized that snakes were beautiful, benevolent and beneficial.”
Lehman said it is important to learn about and understand animals because humans are responsible for taking care of them, and you cannot take care of what you don’t understand.
“My favorite quote is, ‘in the end, we will only conserve what we love, we will only love what we understand and we will only understand what we are taught,’ because it shows that we have to take the time to learn about the animals we are responsible for,” Lehman said.
