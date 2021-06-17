The weekly summer gathering that is the Hernando's Farmers Market is growing in traffic, entertainment and vendor options.
Hernando Community Development Director Gia Matheny said recently the amount of people regularly flocking to the historic court square is impressive.
"I can not believe how many shoppers have been out this year even on rainy and colder days," said Matheny. "For the Memorial Day weekend we partnered with our beef vendor, Kendall Cattle Beef to provide beef burgers. Jeffery Brown with the Army National volunteers to grill the burgers, children’s day activities were held and live music was performed for the shoppers."
On June 26, the Magnolia Brass Band is expected to perform.
The July 3 market day will host patriotic themed entertainment for the Fourth of July holiday.
"July 3 we will be offering the burgers again with the Army National Guard (ANG) and will start music with the 41st Army National Guard Band from 9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m.," said Matheny. "Then local musicians Michael Stephens and Devan Yanik will perform."
Matheny added that the July 3 day would be the first weekend with Hernando's newly elected officials.
"We are planning to have them ring the bell to open the market," Matheny added. "It will be a good day to meet your alderpersons and mayor."
The market will continue to host local musicians performing each weekend and the children’s day the last day of the month.
The first children’s day Hernando Excel By 5 gave away 100 children’s books and $5 POP Bucks (power of produce bucks) for children to eat healthy at an early age. Funding was received for the program as a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and The Maddox Foundation.
"We are always looking for sponsorships and grants to help up do more at the market to promote a healthy lifestyle for the families in Hernando and the region," said Matheny.
"Since I started working with the market in 2013 we have had incredible improvements to the market with an increase in vendors, shoppers and sales," Matheny added. "We have grown from under 30 vendors to more than 75 for the market season in 2020 and started a Christmas market in conjunction with the Hernando Dickens of a Christmas. Our market attracts many shoppers not only from DeSoto County but from all around Mississippi and over state line in Tennessee and Arkansas."
The schedule of market events include:
- The market is open every Saturday May – Oct from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the Hernando Town Square.
- The Christmas market will be held in conjunction with Hernando Dickens of a Christmas Saturday, November 13.
- In 2020 the market had 70+ vendors comprised of more than 50 local farmers.
- Largest open-air farmers market in the state with more than 100,000 visitors each year.
- In 2020 the market had more than $379,000 in sales that went directly to vendors’ local farms and businesses. Returning 3-times more of their sales to the local economy than chain retailers.
- The market offers healthy food options for people of all ages and income levels. SNAP/EBT purchases are doubled with tokens for additional fruit and vegetable purchases. The incentive also benefits the local farmer with increased sales. $5,400 in EBT and incentive sales went back to our local farmers and vendors. Young mothers in the WIC program can also receive vouchers from their local health department to purchase fresh produce at the market.
- The last Saturday of each month is children’s day with fun activities for the kiddos. Some of the activities include: free book give-a-ways with Hernando Excel By 5, physical fitness activities, POP program (power of produce) for POP buck to allow children to purchase their favorite fruit or vegetable. This teaches them the value of a dollar and encourages healthy eating at an early age.
- Started a new Music Series with live music from local artists every Saturday.
- The market partners with the Society of St Andrews, a gleaning organization, who accepts food from farmers and shoppers at the market to give back to the needy in Hernando. They partner with a local church (we will know the name of the church soon). Farmers who donate have their food weighed and tracked throughout the year by the organization located at our market. The farmer receives the documentation showing all that they have donated throughout the year to use as a donation on their end of year taxes. This is a benefit to the farmer who may not be able to sell through the food at the end of the day and a benefit to the low-income individual who is in need of fresh, healthy food.
- We are accepting applications for new farmers, however there is a waiting list for cottage food and crafters as are market is accredited by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce because of our strong focus on agricultural products. This allows farmers and MS cottage food vendor not to have to charge sales tax. This only is available to MDAC MS Certified Markets.
Some of the performers are from MissiHippi Music and others from the local Memphis music scene. They are being added as events on the HFM Facebook page.
"I am working on getting a new shrimp vendor permitted by MDAC and hope to have him at market soon," said Matheny.
Featured vendors include:
- Kendall Cattle Beef, Brown Dairy Farms, Bee-Cause it’s Natural and Growing Green Farm, Richardson Farms, Jones Orchard, Cherry Creek Orchards, Southern Cookie Queen, Coffee Central Squared, Roses Bark Bakery, 6NTubbs, Georgia Ridge Farm & Cottonville Farms, Hunny B Natural, Faith Farms, DeBombs by Morgan Tibbens, Mawmaws Kitchen Cakes and Bakes, and Pat’s Homemade Pound Cakes.
For more information contact Gia Matheny, community development director at 662-449-9092.
