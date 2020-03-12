On March 6, the City of Hernando and Hernando Farmers Market announced a partnership with Jackson Medical Mall Foundation, who will provide $1.68M in new support for the healthy food incentive program Double Up Food Bucks to sites across Mississippi, including the Hernando Farmers Market.
Double Up Food Bucks (Double Up) increases the purchase of fruits and vegetables among low-income consumers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by doubling their dollars for more fresh produce. The program also supports local farmers by increasing produce sales.
“Double Up is a creative solution that improves healthy food access for families who need it most while providing real economic benefits for local farmers,” said Erin W. Smith, Double Up program director in Mississippi. “Programs like this can bolster local and regional food systems and help contribute to their long-term presence.”
For every $1 customers spend on fresh fruits and vegetables with their SNAP benefits, they receive an additional $1 to spend on their next produce purchase, up to $20 a day. This match is provided in the form of physical tokens at farmers markets and electronic coupons at grocery stores.
Double Up Mississippi will launch at sites across the state this spring and run through October 2022.
Double Up Mississippi is funded by multiple grants including a $841,000 award from The Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP), offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) program. This federal grant is matched with support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Fair Food Network, among others.
“The Hernando Farmers Market is one of only three farmers markets in the state to have been invited to participate in the Double Up Food Bucks and are fortunate to take part in the program for the 2020 season,” said Gia Matheny, Community Development Director and Director of the Hernando Farmers Market. “Our market started a similar program to double SNAP dollars in 2016 and continued the program each year.”
The Hernando Farmers Market will be hosting their annual vendor meeting for interested and current vendors on Friday, March 13 from 9-11:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Hernando Library.
The opening date of the market is Saturday, April 25 in conjunction with the DeSoto County Earth Day Celebration.