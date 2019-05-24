Saturday is Children’s Day at the Hernando Farmers Market, now underway on the Courthouse Square.
The market, which operates from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday, is considered the 13th best in the nation and number one in Mississippi by the American Farmland Trust.
Saturday’s activities will actually start at 7 a.m. with Sunrise Yoga on the grounds with instructor Jill Morris.
Hernando’s Excel By 5 Power of Produce (POP) program aimed at children ages 5-12 will take place at 9 a.m.
The POP program urges healthy eating in youngsters at an early age and also teaches the value of a dollar.
The first 60 youngsters to take part will receive a $5 POP Buck they can use to purchase their favorite fruit or vegetable at any of the produce vendors at the market.
Several other activities geared to children are also planned for the day.
More information about the Hernando Farmers Market may be found on its Facebook page by searching “Hernando Farmers Market.”
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.