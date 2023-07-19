Hernando has extended its emergency declaration from the June 18th severe storm which swept through the city and downed limbs and powerlines in order to allow a local contractor to continue assisting the city with debris cleanup.
Public Works Director Lee Germany told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday that city crews are still out working five to seven days a week hauling off storm debris, but have been using Addison Tree Care Service to haul off the bigger loads.
“We are using Addison to primarily clean up large piles of debris that it would take us two or three trips to get to,” Germany said. “They can get two and a half of our truck (loads) in one of their trucks. It makes sense.”
Hernando declared a local emergency after severe storms brought damaging winds that knocked down limbs, snapped utility poles, and left debris scattered throughout the area in the neighborhoods between Courthouse Square and Commerce Street all the way down to I-55.
So far, the city has been billed about $45,000 for the service.
Germany said if the leftover debris was a small amount, the city would be able to handle it on its own. But due to the large amount of debris, it would take the city many more months to haul it all off.
“It’s a significant amount,” Germany said. “I would probably guess 30 or 40 trucks.”
The city has been hauling the debris to the city shop on the weekend and dumping it there for Addison to collect and haul off.
Mayor Chip Johnson said on top of just dealing with all of the tree limbs, residents are also setting broken fences on the curb as well.
“I don’t know if everybody knows it, but we had probably 15 or 20 fences blown down too,” Johnson said. “So all those fences have been piling up on the curb.”
Germany said city crews hauled off most of the initial debris from the storm, but they are seeing debris continue to be set by the curb now that resident’s are getting insurance payments or are hiring contractors to clean up the mess left behind.
“We have the initial picked up, but it is still trickling in,” Germany said.
Germany said Addison is helping to remove debris when they have a truck available, but is not running truckloads for the city every day.
“Addison is not able to get to us every day,” Germany said. “They have to operate a business. So they are having to fit us in when they have slow times and their trucks aren’t running on their jobs. He dedicates one to himself and the other ones are filling in where they can. I don’t want you to think they are going to be running five days a week for a month.”
Johnson said he has spoken to DeSoto County Emergency Services Manager Chris Olson about whether the city qualifies for any type of reimbursement available to help the city cover the storm damage costs, but was told they would need to have about $800,000 in bills. He has also reached out to U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly’s office for any federal help.
The city’s total cleanup bill could reach $150,000.
“It’s a good thing we had a rainy day fund,” Johnson said. “It was definitely a rainy day. We’re getting hit pretty hard.”
Alderman Andrew Miller wanted to make it clear that the city still has about another month and a half of cleanup to do before everything is back to normal as far as regular garbage and trash pickup.
“I don’t want to mislead the public because we are talking about six to eight more weeks before we get back to a regular basis where everything is moved from the ground and we are back to a pick up on Monday,” Miller said.
Germany agreed with the assessment.
“You are correct,” Germany said. “We should be done with Addison right around one month.”
Johnson added that the city is picking up garbage normally on the Monday route, but may skip some homes where there are large piles of debris.
“What we are trying to do right now is, if they see one of the houses that has a big pile, we’ll skip that one and leave it for Addison so we can stay on the route,” Johnson said.
Alderman Chad Wicker asked why the city was extending the emergency declaration.
“What is the purpose to continue the emergency?” Wicker asked. “Why don’t we just contract with Addison?”
Johnson clarified that the emergency declaration extension only applies to debris pickup which allows them to use Addison’s services without going out to bid.
“We would have to go out for bids and bid them against each other,” Johnson said. “Or at least RFQ (request for quote).”
“For $150,000?” Wicker continued.
“Yeah, anything under $75,000,” Johnson answered. “We would have to get a minimum of quotes and probably bids. All we are asking for is an extension of this portion of it. We are not going to be doing other things. It’s just to keep them under contract.”
