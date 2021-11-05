Hernando secured the fourth spot in the 6A Region 1 playoffs Thursday night with a 24-20 win over Olive Branch.
The Tigers (6-6, 4-3 6A Region 1) finished the season with its third straight win in a hard fought match against the Conquistadors (4-7, 2-5 6A Region 1) that came down to the wire.
“We played a very good Olive Branch team,” Hernando Head Coach Will Wolfe said. “We knew they were dangerous. It was back and forth. We fought good and were able to pull it out in the end. It was a really good ballgame.”
Olive Branch punted on its first possession and Hernando then drove down the field to the Conquistadors’ 16-yard line. The Tigers went for a field goal on fourth-and-7 but kicker Jackson Uselton missed a 33-yard field goal attempt.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hernando got on the board first. Christopher Jones scored on a 3-yard run to put the Tigers up 6-0 with 10:30 left to play in the second. The PAT attempt was no good on a bad snap which was fumbled.
Olive Branch threatened on its next possession, but with a second-and-7 on the Hernando 23-yard line, running back Tralyn Oliver fumbled the ball which was recovered by the Tigers on their own 4-yard line. Hernando was not able to capitalize on the miscue though and were forced to punt.
Oliver got the Conquistadors on the board scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:24 remaining in the second to tie it at 6-6. Austin Taylor’s PAT was good to put Olive Branch out in front 7-6.
The Tigers got the ball back on their own 30-yard line and quarterback Zach Wilcke connected on a long 55-yard pass to Eli Mahburn to give Hernando a first down on the Olive Branch 15-yard line. Hernando went for a field goal on fourth-and-9 and this time Uselton’s 31-yard kick was good to put the Tigers back on top 9-7 with 1:44 left to play in the half.
The Tigers would get the ball back on a turnover after Olive Branch quarterback Braydon Wright’s pass was picked off by Hallas Lawson with 27 seconds left to play, but ran out of time as the clock expired to end the half.
Hernando received the kickoff to start the third quarter but were forced to punt. Olive Branch would re-take the lead, scoring on their next possession on a 25-yard run by Oliver with 5:58 to play to make it 14-9.
The Tigers punted on their next possession, but got the ball back on a turnover after Jerico Smith picked off Wright’s pass to give Hernando a first-and-10 on the 20-yard line.
Wilcke’s next pass was complete to Joey Davis for another Hernando first down to make it first-and-goal for the Tigers. Wilcke scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper to retake the lead 15 to 14, then converted for two points after Bo Brankstone found the end zone to put the Tigers up 17-14.
Olive Branch turned the ball over after Wright’s pass was intercepted by Keon Neely at the Conquistadors 40-yard line. Hernando attempted a field goal on fourth-and-6 but Uselton’s 23-yard attempt was no good with 11:14 to play in the fourth quarter.
The Conquistadors punted to give Hernando back the ball on its own 32-yard line. Runningback Brody Martin’s 23-yard run gave the Tigers a first-and-10 on the Olive Branch 27-yard line. Hernando went for it on fourth-and-9 and scored after Wilcke connected on a 26-yard pass to Mahburn with 5:45 remaining to put the Tigers ahead 24-14 with the PAT.
Olive Branch would answer back with a touchdown of its own to trim the lead. The Conquistadors started in their own 19-yard line, but moved the ball into Tiger territory on thee consecutive first down runs by Oliver to get Olive Branch down to the 11-yard line. Wright ran it on on a keeper on third down with 3:24 remaining. The PAT was no good though making it 24-20.
Hernando recovered the onside kick to give then a first-and-10 on the Olive Branch 49 to start, but turned the ball over on downs on fourth-and-9 at the 29-yard line with 1:28 remaining after Wilcke’s pass to Smith fell incomplete.
With only one timeout left, Wright got the Conquistadors to mid-field on a long scramble, then down to the Hernando 39-yard line with :25 second to play. Wright’s pass to Sam Walton gave Olive Branch a first-and-10 on the Hernando 21-yard line with : seconds remaining, but his next two passes fell incomplete and he was sacked to end the game.
Wolfe said after the game that the team left some points on the field, but fought hard.
“I am super excited for these kids,” Wolfe said. “I thought they all played some good football. We’re going to enjoy tonight. It doesn’t stop. We have to go back and look at film and continue to get better. They played some really good football this year.”
Hernando will travel to Starkville to take on the No. 1 seed Yellowjackets (9-1, 6-1 6A Region 2) on Friday, Nov. 12.
