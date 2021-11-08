The forecast calls for snow this weekend - at least in Hernando on the Courthouse Square as the city gets ready to kick off its popular Dickens of a Christmas festival.
Visitors will be transported back in time to Charles Dickens holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” and the Victorian era as they enjoy holiday shopping at local businesses, a farmers market, pictures with Santa, carriage rides, period dancing, arts and crafts, and new this year, an outdoor skating rink.
Hernando Community and Economic Development Director Gia Matheny said this is the third year the city has hosted Dickens of a Christmas, and that the event just keeps on growing.
“Last year, within a four hour period we had at least 4,000 people,” Matheny said. “I imagine we will at least double that. It has been a wonderful tourism driver for our city. But it has also been a wonderful way to bring the spirit of Christmas to the city and community.”
Matheny said this year’s Dickens of a Christmas will offer lots more to see and do. Unlike past years where the event has only lasted for four hours, this year’s festivities will be taking place over two days starting on Friday with a Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce.
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson will dress in Victorian costume to welcome visitors and will read “The Night Before Christmas” to children after the tree lighting.
First Regional Library will then show Disney’s “A Christmas Carol” movie outdoors. The screen and projector are being supplied courtesy of Mississippi National Guard.
And while that is going on, Matheny said they have added something extra special this year - an outdoor skating rink. The rink is provided by Artificial Ice Events and is a synthetic surface. It will be located on Panola Street on the south side of the courthouse from 4 p.m to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The cost to skate is $10 with proceeds benefitting local non-profits Krewe of Hernando, First Presbyterian Church Hernando, and Hernando Youth Football Association.
“We think this is a huge addition this year and will be a lot of fun,” Matheny said. “So while people are watching the movie, there will also be the skating rink and we should hear the laughter of the people at the skating rink while watching the movie. That should really be fun.”
Saturday’s events kick off at 9 a.m. Matheny said there will be about 50 vendors on the square - many from the popular Farmers Market.
“They will be there all day until 5 p.m.,” Matheny said. “And our local businesses will be open until that same time. So you can do your Christmas shopping and all of the businesses will be decorated beautifully for the holidays. You can come and get your favorite farmers market items and the preserves and all those good things.”
Also on the square, the DeSoto Arts Council will have historic arts and crafts, activities like paint-with-me door hangars, photos with Santa inside the historic courthouse, Letters to Santa, free ornament decorating, a blacksmith, historic farm equipment, Civil War cannon, and storytelling by Dr. Rebecca Jernigan, who will share stories about Mississippi Christmas traditions. Local architect Doug Thornton of AERC will also be hosting a free gingerbread house making event at his office just off the square at 342 West Valley Street.
Hicks Convention Rentals & Services is providing a stage on Losher and Panola Street where there will be Victorian dancers and a performance by the Hernando High and Middle School choir.
“We will have a lot of people this year wearing Victorian clothing,” Matheny said. “And we encourage anybody that has a Victorian outfit to come out in their finest.”
And on Commerce Street, DeSoto County Museum will have a train exhibit, museum tours, and carriage rides, while just up the road, Coffee Central will be serving high-tea at 3 p.m. Hollywood Casino and 1st Jackpot Casino in Tunica will also have a shuttle to Dickens of a Christmas for their guests this year as well.
Visitors will also be able to hop on an old-fashioned trolley for a tour of the city’s historic homes. Tours depart from Coffee Central starting at 10 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m. Tours are approximately 30 minutes long and will require all riders to wear a mask.
“That is a rule by the state of Mississippi for all public transportation,” Matheny said. “And no food or drink is allowed on that as well.”
Matheney said visitors will be able to take free selfies by the courthouse steps in front of a snowy Hernando Dickens of a Christmas background.
“We will have a snow machine there with lots of snow,” Matheny said. “It’s the same snow that you see in Hallmark movies. So it will really look like snow in the photo.”
Dickens of a Christmas is sponsored by Principle Toyota Hernando and in part by grants from Mississippi Hills Heritage Alliance and Mississippi Development Authority. Mach1 Window Films is sponsoring the skating rink.
Matheny said Dickens of a Christmas has been a great way to showcase the city’s history and culture and to get more people out to shop locally.
“We have such a beautiful downtown and we wanted to see more foot traffic during the holidays and to make it a little more joyous in the downtown,” Matheny said. “This is going to be a really fun event and it just keeps growing. Our businesses have been so supportive of this and have really benefitted from this.”
