Rob and Adalenne Hatcher have been providing couples with everlasting memories as wedding videographers for the past seven years through Cine Garden Film Co.
Adalenne started dabbling in the videography business while still in college, and she said she wasn’t sure that it would become a career.
“In 2015, I was in college,” Adalenne said. “I was always into doing video stuff. I used to make youtube videos just for fun. Wedding videography was still very new. I had heard about it, but I had no idea how to get into it. I helped someone shoot a few weddings and thought I could definitely do it myself.”
In order to test the waters and put herself out there, Adalenne decided to ask a friend if she could practice on her wedding. Soon after, Rob joined her behind the camera.
“I asked a friend of mine that I knew was getting married if I could shoot her wedding, and she agreed,” Adalenne said. “That was my first wedding, and Rob and I started dating shortly after that. We’ve shot every wedding together since then.”
Rob said he was unfamiliar with cameras when Adalenne asked him to tag along, but he has stuck around ever since.
“It kind of developed from us dating,” Rob said. “She had a wedding that next Saturday, and she asked me if I wanted to come shoot it with her. I really didn’t have any experience with cameras at that point, so she gave me a crash course prior to that wedding. Seven years later, here we are.”
Since the beginning, Cine Garden Film Co. has grown exponentially. Adalenne said most of the couple’s business comes from referrals.
“It just kind of grew over time with client referrals and word of mouth,” Adalenne said. “We would have people in the community that knew we had shot one of their friends’ weddings.”
After about six years of Cine Garden being something the couple did as a second job, they were able to transition to full time.
“It’s been seven years of it just kind of being this thing we balanced alongside our full time jobs,” Adalenne said. “This is the first full year that we’ve been doing it full time together.”
Rob decided to leave his teaching job at Horn Lake Middle School to pursue the videography career with his wife.
“For the first five or six years, Adalenne was working as the director of videography at Compel Church, and I was teaching 8th grade world geography and Mississippi studies at Horn Lake Middle School.”
Adalenne said the concept of wedding videography has evolved from an afterthought to something that couples are starting to prioritize.
"It’s grown a ton,” Adalenne said. “In the past, videography has been something that people would book last just to see if it would fit in their budget, and it hasn’t always been a top priority. As time goes on and technology advances, I think people’s priorities have changed because photo and video is all that you have left when the video left.
Adalenne said the memories that wedding videography provides are unique in the sense that they serve as a time capsule.
“It’s what keeps the memory going,” Adalenne said. “What’s so cool about video is that it’s kind of a time capsule. A photo can tell you a little bit about a person, but with a video you can hear their voice and see their expressions. It provides this really unique look into the past.”
What started as a mostly local company has now grown to the point that Rob and Adalenne were recently able to travel to Italy and Switzerland to film weddings.
“For the first five years, we were local,” Rob said. “We had done a destination wedding in Colorado that was about the extent of our travels for wedding videos. Now, we have just recently gotten back from Italy and Switzerland. It was about a three week trip to film two weddings, so that was really exciting. This year we’ve really gotten to break into destination work.”
Adalenne said destination wedding usually come from referrals within the wedding industry.
“A lot of our destination work starting out has been picked up by networking with other vendors,” Adalenne said. “It’s great to form relationships with wedding planners and other vendors, and once your portfolio shows that you travel, it opens a lot of doors.”
In order to create relationships with each couple they film, Cine Garden holds “story sessions.”
“We do story sessions with the couples before the wedding so that we’re shooting their wedding with a lot of intention,” Adalenne said. “We shoot the couple doing something fun together and we get them to speak about their dating story, what they love about each other and what they do for fun together.”
Rob said the connections that he and Adalenne are able to make with each couple are the most valuable part of the business.
“I think the biggest reason why I love to do this is because of the unique relationships that we get to build with the couples who’s weddings we shoot,” Rob said. “We’re shooting the videos not just to give them a highlight reel but to share their story, and we usually spend a lot of time planning with them on how to give them the best video experience.”
Rob and Adalenne have even had the opportunity to become friends with several of the couples they have worked with.
“It’s really cool to see how a lot of clients end up being our friends,” Adalenne said. “For example, we’re having a couple over tonight for dinner that we met through shooting their wedding in October, so that’s one of the things that sets us apart and brings us so much fulfillment. We take a lot of time getting to know the couples before the wedding.”
Adalenne said the value of a high quality wedding video doesn’t fully sink in right away, but that it grows with time.
“The really cool thing about it is that one day, our couples are going to have kids and grandkids, and they’re going to be able to watch that video and see what they looked like and sounded like,” Adalenne said. “I don’t really think we realize how fulfilling it’s going to be several years down the road.”
