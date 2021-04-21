The Welcome Center just south of Hernando on Interstate 55 is a stopping point for many travelers as they enter Mississippi. With National Tourism Week fast approaching (May 2 through 8), the Center asked members of Hernando Civic Garden Club to partner with them in preparing for that event as members were also preparing for The Garden Clubs of Mississippi state convention, slated to be held in Hernando May 10 through 12.
Trish Snider, Travel Consultant at DeSoto County Welcome Center, contacted club members about filling three large planters at the facility with colorful flowers. Members chose shade-loving plants because the planters are located under the facility’s portico.
Club horticulture chairman Mary Ashley McNeely chose ajuga, begonia, two varieties of torenia and creeping jenny for their colorful display in the planters.
Hernando Civic Garden Club members are busy with preparations to host close to 200 garden club members from across the state at the 92nd annual state garden club convention.
The convention theme is “History Happens in Hernando.” With events scheduled throughout Hernando during the week, members are also filling planters and flower beds at the DeSoto County Museum, where several events will be held.
