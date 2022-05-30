Robert K. Smith has been putting flags up on the graves of veterans buried at Bakers Chapel Cemetery in Hernando for about the last five or six years.
Originally from Knoxville, Smith, who served in the Army from 1953-1955, knew of 38 names who were veterans. But it turns out that there are actually 60 veterans buried there.
Smith, along with church member Allan Scott, dug into church records and the two compiled a list of names which they have now shared with the parish.
“It took quite a bit of time,” Smith said. “You had to do some of it on your hands and knees. Some of the graves were what you call a foot monument. Many of them were grown over with grass, so you had to clean them off.”
Smith said they got a lot of the names from a book that Scott’s mother, Mildred, wrote 20 years ago about the history of Bakers Chapel United Methodist Church.
“Allan’s mother is a real historian,” Smith said. “The book was very helpful in order to find some of these.”
Scott said about six years ago the church surveyed the cemetery and divided it into lots. That’s when they realized there were more veterans buried there than they originally thought.
“We spent about two or three months probing under the surface to see if there was a grave there,” Scott said. “We did the whole cemetery.”
His father, Morris Lee Scott, is one of the veterans buried there. He served in the US Navy as a yeoman 2nd class during World War II.
Some of the names of the veterans buried there like Robert Lee Lauderdale, who fought in World War I, and Robert J. “Bobby” Lauderdale, who was in World War II, he knew personally from his childhood. Bobby Lauderdale was a staff sergeant in the US Army and served for 23 years. He was awarded two bronze stars and a Purple Heart.
“When I was a boy, Robert Lee Lauderdale was one of the older guys who came to church,” Scott said. “I was a teenager when he died. His son, Robert J. Lauderdale lived less than a mile up the road from where my daddy grew up. I’ve grown up with his kids. Now his grandkids and my grandkids are friends. We go back generations on that one.”
Smith said there is a lot of history at Bakers Chapel Cemetery. The oldest veteran, Pharaoh Boone Cobb, served in the Mexican-American War. There are also 13 names who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War, and one veteran, William Johnston, from the Spanish-American War.
Harry C. Anderson has a monument at the cemetery in his memory but isn’t buried there. Anderson was killed in action at Saint-Die and is buried in Epinol, France.
There is also a father and son, Wilbur Stevens and Wilbur Stevens, Jr., who are buried there. Wilbur was a member of a B-17 crew in Europe during World War II and attained the rank of Lt. Colonel, while Wilbur Jr. was a major in Desert Storm in Iraq.
Smith said he doesn’t think people realize that there are that many veterans buried in the cemetery.
“If you go out there and you walk through the cemetery, there is so much history that just stares you in the face,” Smith said. “After putting those flags up by myself, I just got to thinking about it that these people needed to be recognized. So that’s why I made up this list. I made copies and put them in the church for anyone who wants one.”
