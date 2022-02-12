Heidi Urban and her granddaughter, Lanie Manning, started visiting the different retailers and boutiques that were listed on the annual Hernando Chocolate Trail right when everything opened at 10 a.m. on Saturday so as not to miss out on the different treats.
They had already visited The Bunker, Side Alley Gifts & Cafe, and SoCo Hernando, before stopping off at the Bon Von for fudge.
Urban brought a small Rubbermaid container to hold the various treats to save some for later and to avoid Lanie getting chocolate burnout.
“We have been busy shopping this morning,” Urban said. “We love Bon Von. We love all our local stores.”
Nearly 20 local businesses participated in this year’s event. This is the third year that Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce has organized a chocolate trail. The idea was adapted from a similar event in Covington, Tennessee.
Participating merchants offer free chocolate treats as an extra incentive for shoppers to stop by and search for Valentine’s Day deals.
“It’s a fun event because you can go to every store and get a different kind of flavor and a different goody,” said Elaine Fletcher, owner of Bon Von Gifts. “We have had a really good turnout.
Fletcher and Bon Von is known for its famous fudge, which she makes year round. This year shoppers could sample a variety of flavors including chocolate pecan, dark chocolate, dark chocolate raspberry, sea salt and caramel, raspberry jalapeño, amaretto, strawberry cappuccino, and orange dreamsicle to name a few.
“I was going to make chocolate cabernet fudge,” Fletcher said. “But I had to have a liquor permit. I even had a visit from them (Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control). So I couldn’t make my cabernet.”
At Side Alley Gifts & Cafe, owner Kim Derryberry was handing out homemade chocolate turtle brownies made with pecans and caramel sauce.
“I even made the caramel sauce,” Derryberry said.
Derryberry said the chocolate trail is a lot of fun and brings more shoppers into the store.
“And I love to see the look on somebody’s face when they try one,” Derryberry said.
Over at Cynthia’s Boutique, shoppers were treated to homemade brownies and chocolate milk from Brown’s Family Dairy, a family run farm in Oxford.
“The chocolate milk is always popular,” said owner Cynthia Mitchell said. “I thought about warming it up because it’s cold outside, but I thought nah.”
Mitchell said the boutique saw a steady stream of shoppers with jewelry, candles, and pottery being the most popular items.
“We sold a little bit of everything,” Mitchell said. “I like this because you can come in, have some chocolate, and then browse and shop. It doesn’t get much better than chocolate and shopping.”
Shoppers at The Pink Zinnia had a chance to sample some pecan chocolate toffee on a saltine cracker.
“We’re always busy for Valentine’s Day,” said owner Betsy Tackett. “But this is a neat extra idea for shoppers. We’ve had a lot of Saturday shoppers already.”
Other businesses on the tour included Center Stage Fashions, Hernando Flower Shop, LG Trend Co. Boutique, The Square Cupboard, Social x Saint, SoCo Apparel, The Bunker Boutique, jMod, Coffee Central Squared, DeSoto Arts Council, and How to BBQ Right.
