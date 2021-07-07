The Hernando Civic Center ball fields welcomed hundreds of people to the town’s annual Fourth of July celebration. “Oohs” and “aahs” could be heard after each colorful explosion Monday night during the roughly 15 minute fireworks show.
The 2021 Mississippi high school baseball season produced some of the best single-season performances in recent memory, led by arguably the best team in the country in Madison Central.
SBLive's All-State Softball teams feature the best players from all six classifications of MHSAA competition.
Congratulations to West Lauderdale senior Mason Willis for being voted SBLive’s Mississippi High School Baseball Player of the Week for May 31-June 6!
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi high school softball player of the week for May 31-June 6 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.
In a year where athletes have navigated myriad hurdles stemming from the pandemic, here are the 48 (and counting) Gatorade boys basketball players of the year.
The Jaguars put a bow on one of the best seasons in recent memory with an 11-1 win over cross-town rival Northwest Rankin to sweep the best-of-three championship series.
Behind some stellar pitching and timely hitting, the Knights beat Sumrall 5-2 to sweep the MHSAA 4A Championship Series and claim the program's state-record 15th state title Saturday at Trustmark Park.
Behind a stellar offensive performance and relentless hitting, the Blue Devils raced past Magee 12-4 in Saturday's decisive Game Three to claim the MHSAA Class 3A State Championship at Trustmark Park.
Saltillo right-hander Drake Douglas was looking for redemption in the winner-take-all Game Three of the 5A Championship series after a less-than-stellar performance in Game One. Luckily for the Tigers, the sophomore delivered.
In what was, so far, the best baseball game of the week, the Jaguars pulled their 33rd win out of the fire and salvaged a gem of a start from their star pitcher.
