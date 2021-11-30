Five businesses and business owners were championed Tuesday during the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrate Hernando Luncheon.
Sibonie Swatzyna, executive director of Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce, said the event lauds the city of Hernando’s economic and business communities.
“All of those are awards in different categories for positive impact in the Hernando community,” Swatzyna said. “Ambassador of the Year is someone that has shown up at ribbon cuttings, done a lot to help the chamber for events. The Spirit of Main Street is someone who is always there, always doing and going, someone special.”
The award luncheon has been held since at least 2009.
“It’s just a celebration of Hernando as a small, special city,” Swatzyna said. “Even though we can’t give awards to everybody we try to select those that have gone above and beyond.”
Awards given were: Outstanding Renovation: Southern Pediatric; Outstanding Business of the Year: Malcolm's Show - How To BBQ Right; Citizen of the Year: Doug Jenkins - Conxion Gymnastics; Ambassador of the Year: Darlene Johns and Spirit of Main Street: Hernando Flower Show - Angie Tacker.
Jennifer Pacileo, owner and occupational therapist of Southern Pediatric, said she didn’t expect the renovations to her new location to make such an impact.
“You always think that somebody deserves (an award) more than you,” Pacileo said. “Jon Lovell with The Mississippi Goat, did great with reading my imagination with what the building should look like. He took it far beyond what I thought it could be. I’m just honored to have been nominated and win in the city of Hernando.”
Pacileo said she plans to display her trophy in her office.
“Sixteen years I’ve been preparing for this company,” Pacileo added. “It’s been a hard sixteen years but this feels good. We’re definitely blessed!”
Mayor Chip Johnson also spoke on economic developments and progress for the city since his term. Johnson touted a new Starbucks coming to Hernando along with the new proposed Hernando High School, Hernando Animal Shelter and a larger city budget for the Hernando Parks and Recreation Department.
