Paramedics in Hernando will soon be the highest paid in DeSoto County.
The Board of Aldermen approved a request last week by Fire Chief Marshel Berry to increase the pay of paramedics in order to help the city better attract and retain its ambulance crews.
Hernando was paying its paramedics $19.14 an hour, which was less than other departments in the area. Horn Lake pays its medics $19.90 an hour, Southaven $21 an hour, and Olive Branch $22.10.
The increase would bump Hernando up to $70,000 per year to start and $76,000 for those with 10 years experience.
Berry said the increase was necessary because the city has been having trouble hiring and keeping paramedics.
“We have had three slots approved for paramedics this year,” Berry said. “We have not got applications in yet. What I am trying to do is up their pay and actually get applications in.”
The city has two ambulances and needs six people to staff them.
Berry said even when they have been able to hire paramedics, they don’t stay long and move on to other departments which pay more. His longest tenured medic has been with the city four years and seven months.
“Basically what is happening is, we are hiring them and then three, four, or seven, eight, ten months later another department hires them and they go,” Berry said. “Then a couple of them try to stick it out and see what happens, but once they hit five years, they go. And if everything goes like it has in the past, he’s not going to be far from leaving. The only way we can do it is to compete with them, and right now we are not competing with them.”
The new pay scale is designed to attract new medics straight out of school and those with 5 to 10 years of experience. Berry said right now the city hasn’t been able to recruit new graduates.
“All of the other cities hire them while they are in paramedic school and pay for their school,” Berry said. “So they are already working for them before they become a paramedic. They sign a two-year contract, so they are stuck with them for two years, at least.”
Alderman Andrew Miller said he understands the need to be competitive with the other cities, but the city doesn’t have the money like Southaven and Olive Branch to afford the raises.
“At the end of the day, we all deal with numbers,” Miller said. “We want to be in the top pay but we’re not the top in revenue,” Miller said. “We had to cut things this year because we did not have adequate revenue. I know I am touching on a subject and a department that people don’t like to hear about, but sometimes we have to stop.”
Miller pointed out that the city gave paramedics a 22 percent increase in FY 22 from $15 an hour to $19 or from $47,000 to $57,000, and a four percent pay increase in FY 2023. He said he can’t justify giving them another 18 percent raise six months into the fiscal year.
“Six months into the FY 22 budget you are coming in now and asking for an 18 percent increase,” Miller said. “So in two-and-a-half years, that position got a 42 percent increase. Nobody gets an increase like that in two-and-a-half years in a budget term.”
Berry said his department has seen its revenues increase and has the money in his budget to absorb the raise. The department is ahead of budget by $51,000 and is projected to be up by $97,000 by year’s end. The department brought in $500,000 in 2020, $606,000 in 202, and $721,000 in 2022, and is on track to bring in around $890,000.
“Just between 2020 and 2022, there has been a 39 percent increase in our revenue,” Berry said. “I’ve already made enough money above budget to handle this.”
Mayor Chip Johnson said the raises will cost the city about $112,000 extra next year, which the city can handle.
“Obviously our property taxes will go up by that much,” Johnson said. “That’s an easy number to overcome. This year we have some extra revenues come in that can easily cover the $46,000 that it will cost us this year. I don’t see that the $112,000 next year is going to kill us.”
Johnson said the reality is that salaries for medics have gone up and will continue to go up. Paramedics are a specialty field, he said.
“It just so happens that since COVID, their rates have gone through the roof for good or bad,” Johnson said. “It is what it is, and we can not staff the ambulances. If we can’t staff them, what do we do, park them? We can’t park them.”
Miller said the city already knows they are looking at a huge increase in retirement costs they will have to pay for next year and that other departments have needs as well.
“When we look at it all told, I think we are going to be biting bullets in the next budget year,” Miller said. “I have no problem with what he is saying, but being a steward of the citizen’s money, I can not justify an 18 percent raise six months into a budget. The pie is only so big. I know everyone is only concerned with their own little piece of pie, but as an alderman sitting on this board, I have to look at the whole pie and the whole city.”
Alderman At Large “Doc” Harris admitted he was a hard sell at first, but decided to support the pay increase after talking to other fire departments who are experiencing the same hiring issues as Hernando.
“This is not a problem that is unique to Hernando,” Harris said. “This is a problem that Horn Lake has, Olive Branch, we have it. We are all trying to hire the best medics. And right now we pay the bottom scale.”
Harris called it a “Catch-22” because the city either needs to do more to attract better qualified medics, or else settle for hiring whoever is left over and watching them leave in a few years.
“We’ve got a level of service that we have to provide,” Harris said. “Safety is at the top of everybody’s list. We’ve got to have a full staff and we’ve got to have a qualified staff. And the only way to do that is through a benefits package in my opinion.”
Ward 5 Alderman Beth Rone Ross agreed and said the city can’t put a price tag on protecting the lives of the citizens of Hernando.
“I am a numbers person,” Ross said. “I look at the budget and I look at can we afford this. I know how prices for services and salaries have increased, and I know we’ve got to stay competitive. It’s a double-edged sword. We can’t lose somebody because we are not focusing hard on everything we can do to get the best people we can get and pay them.”
Rone said the city can’t continue to be a training ground for other cities.
“We are spending money on their training,” she said. “We are sending them to get certified and then we lose them to other cities. We cannot continue down that path. You can’t put a dollar price on a life.”
The pay increase passed 6-1 with Miller casting the lone no vote.
