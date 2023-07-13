A woman who worked for the City of Hernando as a bookkeeper was arrested Thursday and charged with embezzlement.
According to Hernando Police, Eva Ward, who worked for the city as a bookkeeping assistant, was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
Ward was booked into the DeSoto County Jail and released later that day on $25,000 bond.
No further information is available at this time.
