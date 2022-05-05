After a review of funding and tax revenue on Monday, the Hernando Board of Alderman made a motion to create two new police officer positions and to open bidding for a new sally port, which has already been in design.
Hernando mayor Chip Johnson said there has been a desire to add two new police officers for some time, but the Board wished to wait six months to make sure their budget went according to plan. He said Hernando has gained $328,000 more in sales tax this fiscal year compared to last year.
“I think those revenues are coming in good. But I am not sure why our property taxes are coming in over-budget this early,” Johnson said. “I’d like to start filling those other two positions that were approved and the sally port. We said those would be held off until our revenue numbers came in.”
The two new police officer positions will offer a salary of $70,000, positions Johnson said “would take a while” before they are filled. He also said the Board had considered hiring for an existing, open position at the Police Department, but the discussed candidate suffered a personal injury and could not fill the position.
If the three positions are filled it would meet Hernando’s budget plan.
“There’s the one already open position and with the two new positions, that will get us to where the full budget was,” Johnson said.
Another Police Department improvement approved on Monday was a sally port, which is a secure, separate entryway into the police station where prisoners can be transferred to and from a police vehicle.
Johnson said funds allotted to the Hernando Animal Shelter could be shifted to fund the new sally port, but assured the Board that even if funds are shifted, there should not be an issue of funding for either project since the new fiscal year is approaching.
“I feel pretty certain that we’re not going to pay for the whole sally port this year,” Johnson said. “I don’t see it getting finished by October.”
While work has already begun on the sally port, Monday’s motion by the Board only approved bidding for the project. If there is not a reasonable bid to accept, the Board has the option to decline and use the funds elsewhere, according to Johnson.
“The rough estimate given for the sally port was $300,000 to $350,000 which it will undoubtedly not be that amount,” said Alderman Ben Piper. “I don’t think in our time as aldermen there has ever been an estimate that has been accurate. That’s just because of everything going on, that’s my only hesitation.”
The Board determined that the $140,000 to be paid to the new police officers has already been accounted for and is available. The sally port had previously been budgeted for, so the only disruption it could cause is if the winning bid exceeds the budgeted amount around $300,000.
Alderman Beth Rone Ross pointed out that if the city receives a good bid offer for the sally port, they may need to act quickly. But Johnson ensured that once a bid is received and approved, it would be close enough to next fiscal year that there would be no issue.
“Even if we get the bids back and award it, they’re not going to have it done by the end of September anyway,” Johnson said. “So we’re not going to be paying for all that in this fiscal year. And if the trend continues, we’ll have even more sales tax dollars.”
A sally port would create a separate entrance for prisoners into the jail. Currently, prisoners are transported through the parking lot which is adjacent to athletic fields. In the case of an escape, it could potentially expose young people to a violent offender.
Hernando already has some unused space inside the Gale Center that can easily be converted into a sally port and an expanded booking area.
