A city-wide canopy of trees continues to be an appealing factor in the city of Hernando. It’s so appealing that Tree City USA has awarded DeSoto County’s seat a ninth year of arbor advocacy for the year 2020.
Mississippi Forestry Commission Outreach Coordinator Tymple Turner presented Mayor Chip Johnson and Community Development Director Gia Matheny the award this morning at Hernando City Hall.
“It’s really a commitment from the city and citizens to protect the tree canopy,” Johnson said. “Citizens have said having the natural tree canopy is very important. The award is a symbol we’re doing the best we can with what we have.”
The Tree City USA program operates under the federal Arbor Day Foundation. The program lauds municipalities for maintaining the natural beauty of a tree canopy through government ordinances.
Four requirements need to be met are maintaining a tree board or department; having a community tree ordinance; spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry; and celebrating Arbor Day.
Johnson said the award is appreciated by all Hernando citizens.
“People understand, when we have a new business in town, there are landscaping requirements,” Johnson explained. “It’s there because the residents want the city to look a certain way. The trees and plants do way more than make the city look nice. They help our environment and air quality.”
Tree City USA was started in 1976 by the Arbor Day Foundation and is the foundation’s oldest program. The founder hoped the initiative would inspire change on a nationwide level.
The national program includes more than 3,600 communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and in Puerto Rico.
