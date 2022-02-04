Hernando will move forward with the design of a sally port and expanded booking area for Hernando Police Department.
A sally port is a secure separate entryway into the police station where prisoners can be transferred to and from a police vehicle.
Chief Scott Worsham said the department has never had a sally port and has to transfer prisoners directly from the parking lot into the building, which poses a greater risk for escape.
"I think you'd be hard pressed anywhere in northern Mississippi to find a police department or a sheriff's department that doesn't have one," Worsham said. "It's something I have been pushing for since I became chief in 2015."
Worsham said not having a sally port not only increases the risk of a potential inmate to escape, but also poses a threat to other city workers inside the Gale Center. The building is also home to the city's GED program, court, and parks department.
The parking lot is also adjacent to athletic fields which are used for football and Little League, and potentially exposes youth to danger from a violent offender.
"It's a multi-use building which elevates the risk even more," Worsham said. "You could potentially have a violent felon that you're trying to get inside the booking room and you've got to expose civilians to that person because we don't have a secure area to pull in. So it's a concern. If you're parked in a parking lot and they get into a scuffle with the officer and knock him out, all they have to do is get in the car and drive off. But if they are locked inside a secure sally port, you're not getting out."
The Board of Aldermen agreed to hire architect Doug Thornton of AREC to design the sally port. The project was budgeted for $350,000.
"I thought it was a wise use of us to start the official design of it and also have a good estimate from the architect," said Mayor Chip Johnson. "We know he does good work and has a good reputation and has done a lot of work around here and is very highly qualified."
Thornton previously donated his services to design the animal shelter.
Worsham said the city already has some unused space inside the Gale Center that can easily be converted into a sally port and an expanded booking area. The police department's current booking area is too small to accommodate modern policing.
"Fortunately for Hernando, inside the Gale Center we still have some space that has never been developed," Worsham said. "So we have an area inside the structure that we can modify for a new sally port and a new booking room. Our booking room is inadequate for 2022. We can only process at maximum three people at any time. It's tight. So we will be looking at a new sally port and a new booking room that will be safer for everyone."
Johnson said it will be a good use of the space and may even come in under budget.
"We cleaned out the whole back of that building where the sally port is going to go," Johnson said. "We haven't seen that part of the building in ten years. It's nice to see it cleaned out. And hopefully we will come in under that number. This will get us started toward knowing a little better."
Worsham said he is hoping construction can get underway this summer.
"I'm really excited that our mayor and board are hearing those concerns and putting forth an effort to remedy this problem," Worsham said. "Ideally if all the cards line up, we can start construction early this summer. We have an advantage because the structure is already there. The parking lot is already there. They will just have to go in and renovate some open warehouse space that is adjacent to the exterior of the building."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.