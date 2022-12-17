Hernando has applied for a $200,000 grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Organization to help the city add additional bike lines.
City Planner Austin Cardosi said there is $400,000 available as part of TA or Transportation Alternatives funds which can be used toward non-vehicle related projects like bike lanes and multi-use paths.
Hernando is looking to build more bike lanes on the south side of Mt. Pleasant Road all the way to Commerce Street and would complete the section from Mt. Pleasant to Riley Street to the tunnel under I-55 to Dilworth Lane and on to McIngvale Road.
“It will kind of complete a loop,” Cardosi said. “Residents will be able to come down Riley Street and go underneath the tunnel to Dilworth, which is a safe way for pedestrians and cyclists to get under the interstate.”
Cardosi said the existing bike lanes on Mt. Pleasant end around Robinson Street, which creates a dangerous situation for bikers once they get to the curve at Mt. Pleasant Road just before Commerce Street.
“They just kind of disappear around Robinson Street and there is a pinch point as you come around the curve,” Cardosi said.
Mayor Chip Johnson said the work would involve a combination of striping the road lanes,some additional signage, and curb improvements.
“It doesn’t cost a whole lot to put in bike lanes,” Johnson said. “Most of it is just striping and some signage to make people realize that bikes are on the street and to watch out for them,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the current bike lanes are utilized quite a bit.
“They are heavily used in Hernando,” Johnson said. “ We have an active bike club, and on streets that we don’t have sidewalks on, you will see people walking in them as well.”
Cardosi said the money isn’t guaranteed and requires an 80-20 match. Hernando will be competing against the rest of DeSoto County. However, he believes the city has a good project.
“We don’t know what the other cities in DeSoto County will be asking for,” Cardosi said. “I talked to the MPO and they thought this was a pretty good amount to apply for. The MPO has been really good partners with us.”
Ward 5 Alderman Beth Rone Ross said she hopes the city is able to secure the funds because it would help improve safety for the bikers who share the road.
“It kind of ends and then there is nothing there,” Ross said. “You can hit a biker.”
