Hernando Aldermen seek answers before decision on medical marijuana

The Hernando Board of Aldermen passed a motion for the City Attorney to review state medical marijuana laws, in an effort to gather enough information to decide whether to opt in or out of allowing it on Tuesday.
The Board must have a resolution to opt out by May 2 or Hernando will opt in by default. If Hernando opts out, medical marijuana dispensaries, labs and cultivation could be brought in at a later time.
“I’m not against it by any means, but if you don’t have one of these medical marijuana cards, you can’t think it’s all good, it’s all legal now,” Aldermen Ben Piper said. “We need to continue having discussions about it because we’ve got a timeline we’re on.”
There is just one Board of Aldermen meeting scheduled before the resolution deadline on April 19. Another discussion on medical marijuana will be held then and the City Attorney will conduct research to answer the board’s questions in the meantime.
One concern about bringing medical marijuana to Hernando was where dispensaries could be located. The law has required dispensaries to be at least 1,500 feet from each other and 1,000 feet from a school, church or daycare.
“They couldn’t just go anywhere like a convenience store could,” said Hernando mayor Chip Johnson. “It’s going to be administered by the Alcohol and Beverage Control Group, the same ones that place the liquor stores.”
Shannon Robinson is the owner of TruLife Changers, which has offered CBD oil and hemp products. Robinson, a supporter of bringing medical marijuana to Hernando, shared Johnson’s concern about dispensary zoning issues during Monday’s meeting.
To his knowledge, Robinson has the only property in the city of Hernando that sells CBD products. He called trying to find a space where a dispensary would be allowed to operate impossible.
“I’m the only person with a place in the city of Hernando. You cannot put it anywhere,” Robinson said. “And when you look at the county and the 1,000 foot rule, how many churches and daycares there are, it will be so limited that you won’t be able to do it. It’s very, very tough to find a place.”
While he said he was strongly against recreational use of marijuana, Robinsons emphasized the
positive impact medical marijuana could have on Hernando residents suffering from an illness.
He said just with his CBD products, he has customers who could not find relief through traditional medications but have through CBD.
Medical marijuana could assist Hernando citizens with an opioid addiction, according to Robinson. He also said that medical marijuana would deter citizens from purchasing marijuana off the street, which could be laced with the fatal drug Fentanyl, or other toxic substances.
“It’s going to relieve a lot of people from buying stuff off the street,” Robinson said. “That stuff is laced with Fentanyl, I mean, you cannot remotely imagine what’s out there right now. Again, I’m not for recreational at all. I grew up in a household where this was taboo, but after doing the research it just isn’t what we thought it was.”
If Hernando opts in to medical marijuana, vendors would need a business license. The fee for a license has been set by the state, near $30, but could be evaluated and changed at a later date if the county determines there is cause to do so.
Tax on medical marijuana will also be evaluated by the board. Even if Hernando opts in, smoking marijuana would remain illegal in public places.
