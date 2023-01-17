Republican Doc Harris, who is serving his second term as Alderman at Large in Hernando, released the following statement announcing his candidacy for State Representative in District 28.
"It has been an honor and privilege for me to serve as Alderman for my hometown and those who call Hernando their home," Harris said. "I greatly appreciate the trust placed in me to serve in this capacity, but elections are about our future. That is why I am announcing my candidacy to fill the open seat of State Representative in District 28.
"I look forward to expanding my knowledge and experience to all the communities and families who make up District 28."
Harris, who has a strong business background, has owned two businesses, and served for 20 years as Vice President/General Manager of a large telecommunications company. He also has over 25 years of Community Service experience. Hernando has been home to the Harris family for almost 80 years. He is a graduate of Hernando High School and MS. State University.
He is an active member of Hernando United Methodist Church, a US Army Veteran, a member of American Legion Post 1990, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, and the DeSoto County Republican Club. Harris has earned his Advanced Certificate as a Mississippi Municipal Official and has very strong Republican beliefs and values.
