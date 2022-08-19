Hernando Alderman At Large W.I. "Doc" Harris, Jr. was awarded the designation of Advanced Certified Municipal Official by the Mississippi Municipal League (MML).
This is the second level of the Certified Municipal Official (CMO) program, which was implemented by the MML in 2002. Before earning the Advanced CMO certification, participants must have earned the Basic CMO
certification, which focuses on the basics of municipal organization, law, finance and land use.
The Advanced designation requires 40 additional hours of course work and focuses on economic and community development.
MML Executive Director Shari T. Veazey stated, “The Advanced CMO program provides the participants additional training to help them better prepare for economic development opportunities that might become available for their city. Being able to effectively lead their city toward economic development and growth is critical to all municipal officials.”
MML is a non-partisan association established in 1931 and represents 291 city, town, and village governments in Mississippi. MML is also affiliated with the National League of Cities, a lobbying, legislative and legal arm representing municipalities before the U.S. Congress.
