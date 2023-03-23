Hernando residents may find themselves voting in a new ward in the upcoming elections.
The city voted to adopt new ward maps this week to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census and even out the number of people represented in each ward.
“I think next time people will be a little more comfortable with which ward they are actually in,” said Mayor Chip Johnson. “Some of them, they just didn’t know.”
The city hired Golden Triangle Planning and Development District to examine the population data and help in the redistricting process of drawing new political ward boundaries.
Golden Triangle presented the city with three different maps to consider, each of which brought the variance of the number of voters in each ward to under 10 percent, which is the ideal number.
The company looked at the 2020 Census numbers which showed that there are 3,199 residents in ward 1; 3,128 in District 2; 2,496 in District 3; 2,700 in District 4; 2,731 in District 5; and 2,844 in District 6.
Golden Triangle GIS Manager Toby Sanford said the ideal number of residents in each ward should be about 2,856 people. District 6 was off the most by 12.61 percent or 360 residents below the ideal number. District 1 was next highest at 12.01 percent or 343 residents above the ideal number.
“If the number is greater than 10 percent, redistricting is required,” Sanford said. “That means we’ve got to take some people out of one district and move them into another district until we get that variance under 10 percent.”
Plan 1 reduced the variance to 5.18 percent; Plan 2 reduced it to 9.14 percent, and Plan 3 to 6.34 percent.
“I think all three of our plans do at least that,” Sanford said.
The board unanimously voted to adopt Plan 3. Among the changes adopted:
The northwest quadrant of Nesbit and Gwynn Road, was changed from Ward 1 to Ward 6
The northwest side of Palmer Drive and Fairway Oaks Drive, (to Green T and McIngvale) was changed from Ward 6 to Ward 3
A small portion of Ward 4 was changed to Ward 1, north of Commerce and West of Elm Street
The south side of Railroad Avenue, north of Mt. Pleasant and Vaiden, was changed from Ward 2 to Ward 5
The southside of Pontotoc Street, North of North Parkway and Tara was changed from Ward 5 to Ward 4
Ward 5 Alderman Beth Rone Ross said she was pleased with the new map because it puts entire neighborhoods into one district instead of splitting them down the middle in some cases like the old ones did.
“It became very confusing where the lines were drawn,” Ross said. “I had a very small portion in (Ward) 4 and it was confusing. So now all that will go into 4. So it will be a clear line. It all has to do with trying to make it simpler to voters.”
Ward 4 Alderman Chad Wicker said the city will now have to change some polling places to match the new wards.
“Four and Six vote together,” Wicker said. “With this map, it doesn’t make sense anymore.”
Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller urged the city not to wait too long because residents will head to the polls in August for the state and county primaries.
“If we are going to move, I think we need to move quickly instead of later,” Miller said. “That way there will be more time between the upcoming election.”
Johnson said he will have new polling locations to present to the Board of Aldermen at its next meeting.
“(City Clerk) Pam (Pyle) and I had discussed it,” Johnson said. “We didn’t want to do it at this meeting because we didn’t know. We wanted to get permission from a couple of places and then present them to you and see what you all thought. we’re hoping to do that at the next board meeting.”
