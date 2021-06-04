PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT
Tommy Henley grew up in the Brook Hollow neighborhood in Southaven and lived there for nine years after he was married.
Back then, his children played outside all of the time, and he talked to his neighbors. Today, residents in that neighborhood will barely walk to their mailbox because of increasing concerns over crime.
Henley, who is running in what is a re-match for mayor against Darren Musselwhite, said crime has absolutely gotten worse, not better, in Southaven.
“Crime, crime, crime,” Henley said. “He’s spouted statistics. But at the end of the day, anyone who lives in Southaven knows crime is worse. Just this past week, on Wednesday we had a robbery at Stateline with a shooting. We had an officer shot. Then we had another robbery on Church Road and Hwy. 51. When I ran (for mayor) in 2017, it was getting bad then.”
Henley acknowledged that being close to a high crime city like Memphis adds to the problem, but faults Musselwhite for not having a good relationship with the police department. As mayor he would work to rebuild that relationship.
“It’s very bad right now,” Henley said. “So I would rebuild that relationship between the mayor’s office. We have the police chief to do the job.”
Henley said Musselwhite has also taken credit for things that he did not do, like touting the city’s Class 3 fire rating, and the park facilities at Snowden.
“Greg Davis did that,” Henley said. “He talks in his last mailer about low taxes. He didn’t take office until 2013. So that was the prior administration. His first four years was the prior administration’s doing. He is taking credit for things Greg Davis did.”
Henley added that as a leader, Musselwhite lacks empathy and criticized him for being too authoritative in the way he runs the city.
“He rules from the top down and doesn’t understand what your average working family is dealing with,” Henley said. “The number one thing I hear about him is his arrogance, that he has gotten too big for his britches.”
Henley said unlike Musselwhite, he will have an open door policy where residents can feel comfortable talking to their mayor about issues or bringing their concerns to board of alderman meetings.
“Right now, if you want to bring something up, you have to submit what you want to say by Friday at 5 p.m. And it has to be specifically spelled out what you want to talk about, and he will give you permission or not whether you can speak,” Henley said. “There is nothing open about that. I am definitely going to have an open door.”
Henley said Musselwhite acts like traffic isn’t a problem in Southaven, and has allowed neighborhoods to decay by focusing on certain areas of the city over others.
“It’s not a west side-east side thing that the mayor touts,” Henley said. “It’s just simply that funds are flowing more easily to the east side of town than they are to the west side of town.”
Henley also pointed out that every park in Southaven besides Snowden are in need of maintenance. Henley said as mayor he will manage the city’s parks better and make sure they get the attention they need.
“I am a firm believer that a good parks system helps the quality of life,” Henley said. “But they have got to be managed properly. We don’t have any park that is managed at all. Look at (Jim) Saucier (Memorial) Park right next to city hall. There are ten pieces of equipment in that park and eight of the ten pieces are broken. And that’s right next to city hall.”
Henley said he would like to see Southaven add a skate park and develop a youth and adult recreational basketball program - something other than just baseball for residents to participate in.
His top three main goals for his first 90 days in office will be to get crime under control; market the area around Tanger Outlets to encourage more development; and to clean and repair the city’s neighborhood parks.
Henley added that his long term goal will be to attract a corporate headquarters and better paying quality jobs to Southaven - not just warehouses and distribution centers.
“I would like to bring in technology-based manufacturing jobs,” Henley said. “Southaven doesn’t try and market themselves for that type of employment.”
He pointed to a company called View, Inc. in Olive Branch, which manufactures tinted glass. Henley said that is exactly the type of jobs and businesses he would like to see locate in Southaven
“They just went public,” Henley said. “They are a billion dollar corporation. That’s the kind of technology company we need to bring to our area. I would also like to see innovators and entrepreneurs start their business in Southaven.”
Henley said he is an outsider and not a politician. Having grown up in Southaven, he said he understands what residents want: good paying jobs, good schools, and safe streets, and that by working together the city can accomplish great things and find practical solutions to local issues.
“I will work to build a safe and prosperous community where we get away from this east side-west side,” Henley said. “I’m not saying I have all the answers. But I am a guy who will surround myself with the very best people to get those answers.”
