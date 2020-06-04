A new mayor was sworn into office Tuesday evening to lead the Town of Walls when he was the only person to qualify at the deadline to be on a special election ballot.
Keidron Henderson was declared the new mayor by the Election Commission when the 5 p.m. deadline last Wednesday to file for a special election was reached.
Henderson was sworn in to replace Patti Denison, the long-time town mayor who cited a desire to spend more time with her family behind a decision to step down. She is the wife of current DeSoto County Supervisor Ray Denison.
Denison resigned as the town’s mayor on March 16 and Jimmy Doyle was named as interim mayor. The original special election date was April 28 but was extended to June 16 with Gov. Tate Reeves’ Stay at Home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The election date change caused the deadline to qualify to become May 27 and Henderson submitted the minimum 50 registered voter signatures to have his name placed on the ballot. Being the only person to qualify removed a reason for an election.