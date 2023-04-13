Walls Mayor Keidron Henderson used the backdrop of the Easter holiday to deliver his first State of the Town address.
Henderson invited residents to come out to the Walls Fire Department last Saturday to eat fried catfish and take free pictures with the Easter Bunny for the little ones, and also to meet their neighbors and lean about whats going on in Walls.
“We figured that with it being Good Friday and easter Weekend there are a lot of families getting together to do things and that it was a good time to bring everyone together and just have a conversation about some of the things we have going on and share plans for the future,” Henderson said.
Henderson ran on a platform of augmenting public services, stimulating residential and commercial growth, revitalizing youth recreation, and preserving the quality of life of the county’s westernmost community.
“There was so much good news to report over the last two years ,” Henderson said.
He pointed to recent new home construction as a positive sign that the population in Walls is growing. Walls has seen three brand new residential subdivisions constructed - Mallard Park, Reunion, and The Landings, and has a fourth one, Encore, in the works.
“All of those have come on line recently,” Henderson said. “If we do nothing else in this administration, we have already increased our population in Walls by more than 50 percent.”
And with the recent growth, Henderson said that means the city will have more money in ad valorum taxes in its history.
Walls has also added new businesses like the Alex’s 2 gas station and a new barber and beauty salon which recently opened. Henderson said there are other new businesses on the horizon as well.
“So I think we hit that one with residential and economic growth,” Henderson said.
Henderson pointed to quality of life enhancements such as the opening of Johnson Creek Greenway Trail, which was a collaboration with the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors, and to the inaugural Delta Fest held last fall, a salute to the town’s most famous resident, Blues artist Memphis Minnie.
“Over 600 people attended,” Henderson said. “We honored the life of Memphis Minnie who wrote over 100 songs. Her final resting place is here in Walls. So that is going to be our annual unity event.”
Henderson also highlighted several public safety improvements which have helped reduce crime. He said the 5 PM Lock It Up Program has been successful and has allowed them to engage with the public more on Facebook with contests encouraging residents to lock their doors and vehicles.
“We give away free ring doorbell cameras,” Henderson said.
The town also hired a new police chief and has been able to root out corruption in the department since former Chief Herb Brewer was charged with embezzlement in 2021.
“Our police department was under a lot of scrutiny with all of the corruption going on,” Henderson said. “We hired a new chief. We started Shop with a Cop, and so far we had over 150 children in this community who have been able to go shopping with one of our hometown heroes for Christmas.”
Walls Fire Department purchased a new fire engine and will construct a new fire training facility as well. As a result, the town’s fire rating has increased from a 4 to a 5.
Henderson said he is especially proud to see more opportunities for youth in Walls with the revitalization of the summer program with Sacred Heart Southern Missions. The program had 50 children participate last summer.
“I went through this program when I was a youth and it ran for 20 summers straight,” Henderson said. “There were 500 children who were bussed in from Walls, Horn Lake, Southaven, Nesbit, Hernando, and even Tunica. That program ran for six weeks each summer.”
Henderson the program had a big impact on his life and he is glad to see it making an impact on a new generation of children.
“I learned to swim through that program. The first time I stepped inside a movie theater was through that program,” Henderson said. “First time I went to the zoo was through that program. There were so many firsts. I learned to bowl. I learned how to play Bingo - so many different things. And it kept me engaged in the summertime. So we have been able to get that back going.”
Henderson said he is excited for the future of Walls. The town literally has a new “energy” to it with construction of the Wildflower Solar energy farm, which will produce power to Toyota’s Blue Springs Facility, create 800 construction new jobs, and $400,000 in property taxes for Walls.
Henderson said they are working on a new master plan for Walls as well which he said is a “blank canvas.” The have rebranded the town with a new slogan “Doorway to the Delta” and plan to highlight Walls being the tip of the Mississippi Blues Trail.
“We want to take advantage of that and create our own brand of tourism by developing a Blues district in our town and things to that effect,” Henderson said. “There is just a lot going on in Walls. You can feel it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.