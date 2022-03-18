There is a saying on the wall inside the HeartLand Hands food pantry facility.
To God, the Glory.
What started out as a small food pantry inside of the old Walmart building on StateLine Road feeding families on a budget of $200 a month, has today grown into the largest food pantry in DeSoto County, distributing $11.6 million in food annually to 600 families in need, while helping 29 other non-profits and over 30 food pantries in 40 different communities across the state.
And it was all made possible by volunteers and generous donors - and, to the Glory of God who would not let it fail.
Volunteers and donors gathered on Friday to celebrate and cut the ribbon on their new 27,500 square foot building in Horn Lake.
The building now houses the non-profit’s food pantry operations and was made possible by grants from The Maddox Foundation, the Homer Skelton Family, and other generous donors in the community who stepped up to help them buy the $1 million former Salvation Army building at 1621 Good Road.
“This journey has been awesome,” said Pastor and co-director Mike Higgins. “I just want to say thank you and God Bless you in a way that words can’t even express.”
Higgins thanked the over 300 guests who attended the ceremony and reminded them that the credit belongs rightfully to God because they were doing his work to take care of their less fortunate neighbors.
“Some of you have been here from the get-go,” Higgins said. “This is crazy. When we walk through this place, it’s crazy this journey that the Lord has put on us. It’s been an amazing manifestation of His power and His promise and His provision and His protection. And you are a major part of us being able to do this, and we want to thank you.”
Higgins credited the work of director Connie James, whose passion and vision made HeartLand Hands what it is today.
“I want you to know the size of her heart. I don’t know how her body contains it,” Higgins said. “This is her vision. This is a passion that she has been driven by for the past 15 years that has brought us to this level. Her vision, her passion, her compassion for people is captivating. It is addictive. It is motivating.
“She stuck her seed in the ground of compassion and now HeartLand Hands is this giant tree that covers all of Mississippi. From one heart came this. Then your heart, and your heart, and your heart. Now, we are this giant tree that the Lord is using to make a difference in 20,000 people a month - from one lady.”
James recalled how the effort started off as a shelter to house and feed refugees from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 who had lost everything, and evolved into a small food pantry.
“The whole community came together and they met the needs of these people,” James said. “It was the most amazing thing I had ever seen. That changed the trajectory of my life.”
James worked as a volunteer in the distribution center and was later asked by the founder to take over the food pantry because she was moving back to New Orleans.
She wavered at first, but after praying about it, James said she agreed that the work was too important to have it close.
“Quite frankly, I had already retired two other times,” James said. “This time they were serving about 100 families. I didn’t know I could go to those 100 families and tell them I wanted to go home and ride horses and travel. So we kept feeding the hungry.”
James said it wasn’t easy. The pantry only had $200 a month to buy food with. But God provided and kept on providing. When they were just about to run out of food, Associated Wholesale Grocers donated an entire pallet of food and continued to do so for the next three weeks.
When their flat bed trailer was stolen, they rented a truck for $175 and pulled up to get their pallet of food. Seeing that they had a truck, AWG offered them nine pallets of food.
“You think this is a celebration?” James laughed. “You should have been there that day. When we saw nine pallets of food, we celebrated. Oh. My. God. God blessed us. He obviously wanted us to go on.”
AWG eventually offered to deliver them an entire truck load of food in a refrigerated truck.
“They said ‘how much food can you take?’ We said ‘we will take all you’ve got,’” James said. “They paid to have a truck delivered every week to our door free of charge.”
James said HeartLand Hands began reaching out to other non-profits and area food pantries to share the bounty with.
“Now we have 29 other agencies who are doing their jobs better because we are able to provide them with the food that they need,” James said. “We became a conduit of all this amazing product that kept coming in.”
But then they faced their greatest challenge ever. Southaven, which owned the building, told them that the building was for sale and that there was a possibility that the new owners might need them to move out.
The building was purchased last December and despite many hours and prayers to attempts to get the new owner to change his mind, they were faced with having to be out.
James was able to convince the new owner to help them find a new building. He negotiated the $1.5 million asking price for the former Salvation Army building down to $1 million.
That left them scrambling to raise the money.
“We were making $200 a month. What are you going to do? You can’t take out a loan,” James said. “So you pray.”
Using a $750,000 matching grant from the Maddox Foundation and $750,000 from Kathy Skelton and the Homer Skelton Charitable Foundation, HeartLand Hands was able to raise the remaining funds and purchased the building on September 20, 2021 for cash.
“Y’all did it,” James said. “You were faithful to God in your donations and we were faithful to God in how we served.”
Roxanne McIngvale, president of Hernando/Nesbit Interfaith Council on Poverty, said HeartLand Hands kept them from not having to shut down during COVID-19 by providing their food pantry with enough food to serve their 200 families.
“We have 14 churches that we work with to fill the needs of people in our area who struggle,” McIngvale said. “When COVID hit, our food source stopped. I remember looking around and thinking we had maybe two days left of food to distribute. I went home that night and said ‘Lord, I don’t know what to do. We don’t have any food.’”
McInvale said she woke up the next morning and spoke to Pastor Higgins who told her to call HeartLand Hands.
“He said ‘come on up. We’ll take care of you,’” McIngvale said. “I went up and he takes me into a big room with all of this food and says ‘you can have 16 cases of everything in here.’ Then, he went into this other room. He said ‘you can have whatever you want in here.’ I almost cried. But that’s how they work. They kept us going through COVID and cannot tell you what a blessing that was because we were able to continue serving our people in the Hernando/Nesbit area. It’s a ministry at HeartLand. And that is such a blessing.”
Before the ribbon cutting, HeartLand Hands presented awards to Trip Trezevant of Trezevant Enterprises, who helped them find the building, and to donors Bruce and Suzanne Prewett, and representatives from the Maddox Foundation and Homer Skelton Charitable Foundation.
“These are some of the most generous people,” Higgins said. “We didn’t ask for anything. The Lord just moved their heart. Your selfless donation helped make the HeartLand Hands facility a reality. Without these key players coming in, it would not be possible. God bless you all.”
HeartLand Hands also recognized Associated Wholesale Grocers for their continued support of proving 100,000 pounds of food a week.
“Needless to say, without your donation we would not be able to provide this level of support,” Higgins said. “Your impact in the community is far-reaching and we are eternally grateful.”
Laura Taylor, executive director of the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce, who co-hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony with the Southland Chamber of Commerce, said HeartLand Hands is an amazing story of faith, determination, perseverance, and generosity.
Taylor said a ribbon cutting is normally symbolic of the opening of a new business and the realization of somebody’s dream coming true. But, she added, it is also symbolic of cutting the ribbon before you unwrap a gift, which is what the entire ceremony at HeartLand Hands was all about - the gift of a building and the gift that the organization gives back to the community by feeding people in need all over the state.
“When we cut this ribbon, we are symbolically opening a gift that all of you - all the volunteers, all of the people who helped raise money - everything is a gift,” Taylor said. “We are going to cut a ribbon, but we are going to open a gift. Thank you for what you do for the community. This is all the proof, proof that when we all come together and we all work together for a common goal, look at what can be accomplished. And this is a testimony.”
