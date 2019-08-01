On July 24, the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation hosted uniformed police officers and firefighters from Booneville, Greenwood, Lexington, Quitman, Saltillo and Tupelo at the Healthy Heroes Training Conference at the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi campus in Flowood. Training was provided by the Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Healthy Schools and health and wellness experts at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. The cities represented at the conference are implementing the Healthy Heroes program during the 2019-20 school year. Since 2013, the Foundation has provided more than $2 million in funding for the program in 29 Mississippi cities. Hernando police officer John Cotter was also part of the program.