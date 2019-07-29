The City of Hernando’s Excel By 5 coalition is hosting their sixth annual Children’s Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3 for children ages birth to age 19 at ConXion Gymnastics, located at 1725 Memphis Street.
This children’s health fair is free and open to the public and designed to provide basic health services and information to parents and caregivers of children.
Free hearing screenings will be offered by DeSoto Children’s Clinic. There will be developmental screenings by Tracy Williams, Kaco’s Kids Child Care to identify children at risk of cognitive, motor, communication, or social delays that interfere with expected growth and learning, spinal screenings with Mid-South Chiropractic and dental health information by the Children’s Dental Center of Hernando.
Car seat safety checks with the Hernando firefighters and a tour of the fire truck, as well as a drawing for a free bicycle with our police department and other health and wellness organizations will be on hand for information and give-a-ways.
Activities for children will be offered by ConXion Gymnastics & Cheer and free children’s books will be available as part of Excel By 5’s early literacy program.
The health fair was a collaborative effort organized by City of Hernando Community Development Director Gia Matheny and First Regional Library Early Childhood Services Coordinator Denise McOwen, along with the Hernando Excel By 5 Coalition.
Excel By 5 is a community-based program emphasizes the important roles communities play in educating their children during their most formative years, from birth to age five. Other programs led by Excel By 5 include Children’s and Baby Day at the Hernando Farmers Market, child care teacher conferences, Family Reading nights at the library, child bicycle helmet give-a-way and book give-a-ways at community events.
