Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center has announced that Ben Boren, Ann Lamar, and George Loper have recently been named to the Board of Directors for their organization.
"We are pleased to welcome Ben, Ann and George," said Executive Director Sally Williams. “As leaders in their community and professions, Healing Hearts will benefit from the unique perspectives they offer and the enthusiasm they bring to our mission.”
Ben Boren is an owner and agent at Boren and Hawkins, Inc., a licensed independent insurance agency with three locations in North Mississippi, where he has garnered 14 years of successful business and solution management.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve such a noble agency that not only identifies child abuse but works diligently to provide the services that children and families need after being traumatized by abuse,” said Boren. “With the information I’ve learned, it’s easy for me to talk and reach out as an advocate for children who do not have a voice sufficient enough for the world to hear their needs.”
Boren and his wife Laura reside in Hernando with their two daughters, Grace and Emma.
Ann Lamar a former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice who held the bench from 2007 until her retirement in 2017. Prior to her Supreme Court tenure, Justice Lamar served as a Circuit Court Judge in the 17th Circuit Court District, encompassing DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Yalobusha, and Tallahatchie counties. Additionally, she served as the District Attorney in the 17th District until her appointment to the circuit bench in November 2001. “Having spent many years in the criminal justice system, I have seen firsthand the impact of child abuse and neglect on our children, their families, and our communities,” said Lamar. “The services provided by Healing Hearts are extremely important to the victims of child abuse and to the community of law enforcement that work with our victims.”
She and her husband John live in Senatobia where they enjoy their two adult sons, their wives, and three grandchildren.
George Loper is a retired DeSoto County School administrator, with 32 years experience in teaching, coaching, and school administration. He began his career in Lee County at Saltillo Attendance Center and continued in DeSoto County at Olive Branch, Horn Lake, and Center Hill schools until he completed his career at the central office. Named DeSoto County Administrator of the Year in 2003, Loper said “It was an easy decision for me to say yes. Children are our most precious commodity and our greatest resource.
He and his wife Jamie live in Olive Branch and have two adult sons, Taylor and Blake.
