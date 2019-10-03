DeSoto County is set to spend Saturday morning, Oct. 5, in cleaning out garages and sheds of unwanted hazardous waste, as county officials and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) will partner for another Household Hazardous Waste Day.
This year’s collection push will be from 8 a.m.-12 noon at the Landers Center’s southwest parking lot near Venture and Turman Drive.
“It’s one of our best events that we do every year,” said County Environmental Services Manager Ray Laughter. “It’s a once-a-year event because it is a grant-funded event.”
Household Hazardous Waste Day has been held every year in DeSoto County since former director Jimmy Bearden started it 13 years ago.
Laughter cautioned it is not a “given” that the event is going to be held every year.
“Traditionally, the funding for something like this has not been there for your rural counties, where now DeSoto County is among the fastest growing counties in Mississippi,” Laughter explained. “This is a competitive grant that we have received and it’s not something that we’re guaranteed every year. We’ve had a long-standing tradition of a good turnout and doing it so well.”
Laughter added MDEQ will send five of its people to assist Saturday. The state agency funds 75 percent of the event’s cost through a Solid Waste Assistance Grant, also called SWAG.
County municipalities contribute assistance to the massive effort that includes collecting, categorizing and disposing of the items that are brought in that morning. Laughter said extra help is coming from the local community college.
“This year is unique because we have teamed up with Northwest Mississippi Community College and their DeSoto science department,” he said. “They will have student volunteers out, assisting us in our event.”
The list of items that will be taken in on Saturday is lengthy and is posted on the county’s official website at desotocountyms.gov.
“If you cannot put it in your regular garbage, bring it to us,” he explained. “Aerosol cans, chlorine, flammable liquids, latex paint, any kind of pesticide or herbicide, old pool chemicals that you have laying around.”
Laughter also said electronics are being taken, although there are everyday waste disposal areas for those items. Up to five waste tires will also be taken.
A good share of the items will get a second life through the recycling process, Laughter said.
“Our contractor is Tradebe of Millington, Tennessee,” he said. “They will tell you that they successfully recycle up to 60 percent of the chemicals that we take in.”
Last year’s event attracted more than 525 vehicles to the Landers Center parking lot, which Laughter said represents more than 1,000 citizens who participated. It was the event’s largest turnout in its history.
Before Saturday morning, residents with questions about the collection effort may call his office at 662-469-8152, Laughter at 662-469-8185, or by email at rlaughter@desotocountyms.gov.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
