Jolly Ol' Saint Nick made a stop in Southaven on Saturday at Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson to hear what all the good boys and all the good girls wanted for Christmas.
Children had a chance to sit on Santa's lap, pose for a picture, and tell him all about what was on their Christmas wish list and whether they had been good or naughty all year.
"It's been pretty steady, considering the weather," said Santa (aka Don Beck). "I hear a lot of the same things that they tell me they want - Barbie dolls, bicycles."
Santa said he even has room for a few Harleys on his sleigh. He's had both little kids and big kids ask for a Harley for Christmas.
"I had a little bitty guy ask for one," Santa said. "I couldn't believe it. I told him I'd work on it."
And every once in a while a few grown ups slip the line to ask for one too, he said.
"I tell them 'eh, get out of here,'" Santa joked. "I said 'give me the money and I'll go get one for you.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.