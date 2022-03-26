Riders of Harley Davidson motorcycles have always been “loud and proud.”
The iconic American brand is known for its distinctive thunderous and deep roar coming from the exhaust pipes. The loud pipes are part of the Harley image and give off around 70 to 80 decibels.
In addition to the loud pipes, some riders take it a step further and add loud sound systems to their touring bikes so they can enjoy their favorite tunes while out cruising.
Local Harley owners had a chance to crank the music up this weekend and compete for top honors in the “We Can’t Hear You” motorcycle sound system competition hosted by Southern Thunder Harley Davidson in Southaven.
Marketing director Kathryn Hall said she saw similar competitions on Facebook and YouTube and thought it would be fun to host one at Southern Thunder.
“This is our first one ever,” Hall said. “When I saw some some videos I knew we had to do this. We wanted to see our bikers come out with their music playing and their speakers turned up.”
Hall said some Harley owners put a lot of money into their sound systems.
“It’s just like a classic car,” Hall said. “Everyone is proud of their vehicle. With a motorcycle, you can customize it with everything from louder tailpipes to killers sound systems and be proud of your sound.”
When factoring in wind and highway noise, the best motorcycle sound system should be at least 300 watts.
Terrico Culp of Olive Branch installed a Soundstream radio with two six-and-a-half inch DS18 speakers and a 600 watt amp on his 2019 Electra Glide Standard. The system cost about $1,400.
The system measured 118 decibels, which was good for second place and a $150 gift card.
“I just like to listen to music,” Culp said. “When you pull up to a light, you’ve got to have some good music.”
Scotty Luckett’s sound system on his 2015 Electra Glide Ultra clocked in at 117 decibels, good for third place and a $50 gift card. His bike has Rockford Fosgate speakers with a 300 watt amp and cost about $1,000.
“You want to be able to hear it when you’re going 70 miles an hour down the highway,” Luckett said.
Chris Dixon pulled up on his 2018 Road Glide Ultra and was just going to hang out at Southern Thunder when he was asked to join in the fun.
“This was a last minute thing,” Dixon said. “I didn’t know it was going on. They said ‘hey, want to be in the sound competition?’ Sure.”
His ride came with a stock Harley sound system and registered 104 decibels, which earned him a free tee shirt.
“The stock is not terrible,” Dixon said. “But I’m definitely going to upgrade now.”
Dixon said he enjoys being able to listen to his favorite metal and hip hop music while out cruising. He gets a lot of stares at stoplights from other motorists who can hear the music playing.
“Good stares,” Dixon said. “Always good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.