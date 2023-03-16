Guthrie’s Chicken will be opening a new location in Olive Branch in June.
The Alabama-based chain, known for its “golden fried” chicken fingers, will open in the The Bridges of Camp Creek development at 8277 McGregor Crossing next door to Huey’s.
The restaurant will be the fourth Guthrie’s location in the Memphis metro area for Burroughs Restaurant Group. The group’s other Guthrie’s are located in Oxford, and 180 S Germantown Pkwy and 8075 Dexter Road in Cordova and 975 W Poplar Ave in Collierville.
Owner Randy Washburn said they had many requests from customers to open a Guthrie’s in Olive Branch and were attracted by the city’s rapid growth.
“We have had our eyes on Olive Branch since the very beginning,” Washburn said. “We have tons of people now who drive to our store on Germantown Parkway from Olive Branch asking us to open in Olive Branch. The timing was just right for us.”
Washburn said they had been looking to buy land in Olive Branch and loved the location in the fast-developing Camp Creek.
“We thought that was the perfect location,” Washburn said. “We love that we are just off the highway.”
The restaurant will be similar in size - 2,100 square feet with seating for 70 - as their other locations.
Guthrie’s is a family-owned business started in 1965 that specializes in hand-breaded scratch-made chicken fingers served with hand-chopped cole slaw, crinkle cut French fries, Texas toast, and signature dipping sauce. The chain is now located in six states and has more than 40 locations.
“It’s a great product,” Washburn said. “We have a limited menu - chicken, chicken, or chicken. And our brand promise is “great food served fresh, hot, and fast. The chicken that we serve is never frozen. It’s always fresh. The operation is simple and people really like the food.”
Washburn said they recently received their building permit have already started staking the property.
“We are thinking we will be open sometime in mid to late June probably,” Washburn said. “Having done four stores for us, our contractor has learned some shortcuts to speed the process.”
Washburn praised the city for making the process so easy for them.
“It has been delightful,” Washburn said. “They are very accommodating and just a very business friendly city government.”
Mayor Ken Adams said he is pleased to welcome Guthrie’s to the city’s business community which already boasts more than 2,000 licensed businesses.
“We are excited that Guthrie’s selected Olive Branch to construct a new restaurant as their second store in Mississippi,” Adams said. “Our residents and visitors certainly will enjoy Guthrie’s and anticipate their opening.”
