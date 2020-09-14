Northcentral Connect announced the first two phases of its fiber-to-the home project, which plans to bring broadband internet to underserved parts of the county.
The project has been in part funded by the Mississippi Electric Cooperative Broadband COVID-19 Grant Program, which set out to bring faster internet connections to places that do not have access to reliable, fast internet.
Parts of the county, in blue on the map above, will be serviced by the end of the year, according to a Facebook post from the DeSoto County Government. The project will move into new phases over several years, according to Northcentral Connect.
“Northcentral Connect customers will soon enjoy connection speeds 10x faster than what are currently offered in our most populated areas,” the company said in a Facebook Post.
Potential customers can pre-register for services on the company’s website.
“Future phases are being engineered and will move into construction in 2021,” the announcement said.
