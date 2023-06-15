Already known as one of the “best skate parks in six states,” Hernando’s haven for area skateboarders is continuing to grow.
On June 17, the community is invited to tour the park’s newest addition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during a grand opening celebration.
It took two months to complete the second phase, which was financed with a $120,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
An ‘in-kind’ donation of $30,000 was also made by the local Parks and Recreation Department.
There are no other phases to be completed as of yet, according to Miranda Williams of Hernando Skates.
Completed in the summer of 2015, the first phase of the project was built on land donated by Renasant Bank.
While the first phase of the project included a smooth skating bowl that careens through the course, the new addition consists of a “plaza style park, which resembles a streetscape with obstacles like handrails, benches and curves.”
When asked if the park was still drawing large groups of skaters, Williams said, “absolutely.”
“There were 75-plus people at the park the night phase two opened,” she added.
Regarding Saturday’s grand opening, Williams said that several park signs and amenities will be presented, including picnic tables, trash cans, and benches.
The park has been dedicated posthumously to Edward Pidgeon in memory of his brother Frank Pidgeon III.
Last October, Mayor Chip Johnson said that the second phase of the park will carry on longtime skate park supporter Edward Pidgeon’s dream of having a world class skate park in Hernando as a lasting memorial to his brother, Frank, who took his own life at age 17. Pidgeon died in 2019, but got to see phase one built.
“Our skate park is probably the best in six states,” Johnson added. “There are always people there, and they take care of it. It has a group of dedicated advocates out there too who do fundraising for the park.”
